Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection is Digital Eclipse's next remastered bundle Digital Eclipse is working with WB Games and NetherRealm Studios to bring the history of Mortal Kombat together in a single package.

Digital Eclipse has made quite a name for itself on making historically valuable bundles of classic games, remastering them, bringing them to newer consoles, and bringing a wealth of history together for them. The studio continues its preservation efforts with a big one: It’s tackling a classic (klassic?) Mortal Kombat collection with the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, set to arrive in 2025.

The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection was revealed during today’s PlayStation State of Play. This collection will bring players a massive array of the original Mortal Kombat games on various platforms, and complete with rollback netcode for online play. From the first Mortal Kombat in the arcades to Mortal Kombat 4 on N64, this collection brings the history of the franchise together in one place.

And that history extends to behind-the-scenes content, too. Digital Eclipse has made a reputation of bringing a wide variety of voices and footage together to tell the extensive stories of the games it covers, and Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection is no exception. Players will be able to explore a wealth of interviews, footage, concepts, and more that went into the making of these games and the build-up of the franchise.

With Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection set to arrive sometime in 2025, stay tuned to the Digital Eclipse topic for more updates.