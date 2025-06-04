Ghost of Yotei will get a gameplay deep dive in July More information on Sucker Punch's sequel is coming just a few months shy of its October release date.

Ghost of Yotei is not far away from its release date, so there were some assumptions that it would be featured in Wednesday's PlayStation State of Play showcase. However, this is arguably PlayStation's biggest first-party release of 2025, so it probably stood to reason that it would need more time than a simple three-to-four minute chunk and the PlayStation team appeared to agree. That's why Ghost of Yotei will get its own dedicated State of Play episode in July.

According to PlayStation.Blog, the Ghost of Yotei State of Play will offer a greater focus on the game's various elements, such as the improved combat and open-world exploration. There was a short tease during today's State of Play event, where players got a brief look at the new Ghost protagonist, Atsu, before the scene suddenly shifted to what appeared to be a new wolf companion.

Ghost of Yotei was originally unveiled back in the September 2024 State of Play. Players will get to explore the new setting of Hokkaido and experience and all-new story. It's just the beginning for Sucker Punch's franchise, which has a bright future ahead of it. Earlier this year, an anime series based on the Ghost series was announced with a 2027 release date.

Look for Ghost of Yotei to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on October 2.