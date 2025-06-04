Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will bring the Ape Escape mission to PC Snake running afoul of mischievous monkeys will not be a PlayStation-exclusive mission.

When Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater first released on PlayStation 2, it came with a cheeky side mission that crossed over with another PlayStation franchise. Snake was tasked with finding monkeys from Ape Escape before they could wreak havoc with their monkey mischief. It was a no-brainer that this mission would return to the PlayStation version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but it looks like these animal antics will also come to the game's PC version.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the latest Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay trailer on Konami's YouTube channel, which dropped shortly after its premiere on the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 showcase may have noticed the following in the trailer's description:

The special game "Snake vs Monkey" to capture the Pipo Monkeys is back for PS5® & Steam®!

The Xbox version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will not feature the Ape Escape side mission. The previous release date trailer on the Xbox YouTube channel indicated that Snake would instead be going mano-a-mano with another Konami mascot: Bomberman. That isn't the only bonus that was teased with this latest trailer. Wednesday's trailer concluded with an apparent tease of multiplayer. We'll be sure to dig a little deeper and report back with any further information.

Look for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 28.