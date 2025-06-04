Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls brings 4v4 fighting from Arc System Works in 2026 Arc System Works shocked the world with the reveal of a new fighting game set in Marvel's universe.

During the PlayStation State of Play, Arc System Works made an appearance to drop an annoncement that shocked many. We’re getting a new team-based Marvel game developed directly by Arc System Works, and it’s coming in 2026. Get ready to team up as Captain America, Iron Man, and more in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Arc System Works did a deep dive reveal of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls during this week’s PlayStation State of Play. It’s an up-to-four vs four fighting game featuring the Marvel cast. We saw Captain America, Iron Man, Doctor Doom, and even Storm (meaning X-Men are on the table).

There was also a behind the scenes segment in which Marvel and Arc Sytem Works devs spoke to how this collaboration came together.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is confirmed for PS5 and PC in 2026. Stay tuned to the Arc System Works topic for more updates and details as they drop!