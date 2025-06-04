New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls brings 4v4 fighting from Arc System Works in 2026

Arc System Works shocked the world with the reveal of a new fighting game set in Marvel's universe.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Marvel
1

During the PlayStation State of Play, Arc System Works made an appearance to drop an annoncement that shocked many. We’re getting a new team-based Marvel game developed directly by Arc System Works, and it’s coming in 2026. Get ready to team up as Captain America, Iron Man, and more in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Arc System Works did a deep dive reveal of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls during this week’s PlayStation State of Play. It’s an up-to-four vs four fighting game featuring the Marvel cast. We saw Captain America, Iron Man, Doctor Doom, and even Storm (meaning X-Men are on the table).

There was also a behind the scenes segment in which Marvel and Arc Sytem Works devs spoke to how this collaboration came together.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is confirmed for PS5 and PC in 2026. Stay tuned to the Arc System Works topic for more updates and details as they drop!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola