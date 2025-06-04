New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sword of the Sea is the next game from the Abzu and Journey dev

Donovan Erskine
Giant Squid
Giant Squid made an appearance during the latest PlayStation State of Play to reveal Sword of the Sea, its next adventure game. It’s set to launch on August 19, 2025.

Sea of the Sword finds players “on a quest to unveil the ancient sea buried beneath the land.” We get a glimpse of the adventure in the trailer, which shows the protagonist hoverboarding across vast landscapes.

Sword of the Sea will be released on August 19 for PS5 and PC. It’ll be part of PS Plus on day one.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

