Sword of the Sea is the next game from the Abzu and Journey dev Sword of the Sea is due out this August.

Giant Squid made an appearance during the latest PlayStation State of Play to reveal Sword of the Sea, its next adventure game. It’s set to launch on August 19, 2025.

Sea of the Sword finds players “on a quest to unveil the ancient sea buried beneath the land.” We get a glimpse of the adventure in the trailer, which shows the protagonist hoverboarding across vast landscapes.

Sword of the Sea will be released on August 19 for PS5 and PC. It’ll be part of PS Plus on day one.