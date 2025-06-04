New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Grasshopper Manufacture announces Romeo is a Deadman for 2026

Suda51 appeared during the PlayStation State of Play to introduce us to his studio's new hack-and-slash action game.
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
1

It’s been a while since we heard anything new from Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture, but they came ready for today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, revealing new hack-and-slash game Romeo is a Deadman.

We got to see our first look at Romeo is a Deadman during the PlayStation State of Play this week. We’ll play as Romeo Stargazer, who was recently almost killed by a zombie and revived as a sentai warrior. With a powered sword, you’ll slash through the denizens of the undead and grow stronger with new techniques and abilities.

Romeo is a Deadman is set to release sometime in 2026, so stay tuned for more details via the Grasshopper Manufacture topic here at Shacknews.

