Nioh 3 revealed for 2026 with playable alpha demo out now

Koei Tecmo is back with the third chapter in its Nioh series with a playable demo available today.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
PlayStation's State of Play showcase continued with a new game reveal from Koei Tecmo. The third chapter in the Nioh series is on the way, as Nioh 3 came slashing into the presentation with more of its Soulsbourne-style action, though this time, players will be alternating between Samurai and Ninja combat styles.

Nioh 3 is set to release in early 2026. Nioh 3 General Producer Fumihiko Yasuda popped up after the trailer reveal to announce that Nioh 3 also has a playable alpha demo. PS5 owners can pick it up right now, but probably shouldn't hesitate, because it'll only be available until June 18.

Developing...

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

