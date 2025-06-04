Nioh 3 revealed for 2026 with playable alpha demo out now Koei Tecmo is back with the third chapter in its Nioh series with a playable demo available today.

PlayStation's State of Play showcase continued with a new game reveal from Koei Tecmo. The third chapter in the Nioh series is on the way, as Nioh 3 came slashing into the presentation with more of its Soulsbourne-style action, though this time, players will be alternating between Samurai and Ninja combat styles.

Nioh 3 is set to release in early 2026. Nioh 3 General Producer Fumihiko Yasuda popped up after the trailer reveal to announce that Nioh 3 also has a playable alpha demo. PS5 owners can pick it up right now, but probably shouldn't hesitate, because it'll only be available until June 18.

Developing...