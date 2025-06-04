Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles announced for September 2025 Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a remaster on PS5 this September.

Final Fantasy Tactics is getting modernized with a new remaster. Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles gives the game a visual facelift and is set to launch on September 30.

Final Fantasy Tactics was shown off during today’s PlayStation State of Play. The game will let players choose between modern and classic visuals. More details have been shared on the PlayStation Blog.

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles will launch on September 30, 2025, for PS5 and PS4.