Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles announced for September 2025

Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a remaster on PS5 this September.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
1

Final Fantasy Tactics is getting modernized with a new remaster. Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles gives the game a visual facelift and is set to launch on September 30.

Final Fantasy Tactics was shown off during today’s PlayStation State of Play. The game will let players choose between modern and classic visuals. More details have been shared on the PlayStation Blog.

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles will launch on September 30, 2025, for PS5 and PS4.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

