ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 584 Super Mario RPG continues on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Super Mario RPG playthrough. Super Mario RPG was one of the first role-playing games that I ever played as well as one of the first games I bought from Toys R Us with my own money. It might not seem like a big deal now but, growing up, being able to buy something with your own money was a big thing for kids. During the last Super Mario RPG episode, we made our way through Moleville, up Booster Tower, and over to Marrymore. In Marrymore, Booster is trying to take Princess Toadstool as his wife. Will we be able to stop him? This evening, we’ll take care of Booster and dive deep into the sea. There are all kinds of monsters lurking under the sea but could there also be a star for the Star Road? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Super Mario RPG playthrough. It’s HP only so this playthrough is going to get tough later on!

Under the sea!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Next week, the plan all over Shacknews is to have Nintendo Switch 2 coverage and The Stevetendo Show is no different. Mario Kart World will be the headliner but that doens't mean the likes of Pokemon Violet, Rune Factory, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Fantasy Life won't be here either. If it's playable on the Nintendo Switch 2, there's a good chance it's going to be on The Stevetendo Show.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. You won’t want to miss all the Nintendo Switch 2 coverage Shacknews has planned. Learn the ins and outs of the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as tips and tricks to be the best Mario Kart World driver around! It’s always a fun time when a new console releases and an even better time when that system is from Nintendo.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned. The new eShop on Nintendo Switch 2 could get Rad Racer so keep your eyes peeled.