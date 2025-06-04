New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Pragmata comes to PlayStation State of Play with 2026 release window

After years of radio silence, Capcom has finally shown off some more of its upcoming space adventure.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Capcom
1

PlayStation's State of Play showcase took place on Wednesday and it offered Capcom an opportunity to finally offer an update on its upcoming space adventure, Pragmata. The publisher issued a new trailer that at last shed some more light on what the game's story and gameplay both look like.

Prior to today, Pragmata was last seen in 2023. The game is now set to release in 2026 and is still in line to hit PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developing...

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola