Pragmata comes to PlayStation State of Play with 2026 release window After years of radio silence, Capcom has finally shown off some more of its upcoming space adventure.

PlayStation's State of Play showcase took place on Wednesday and it offered Capcom an opportunity to finally offer an update on its upcoming space adventure, Pragmata. The publisher issued a new trailer that at last shed some more light on what the game's story and gameplay both look like.

Prior to today, Pragmata was last seen in 2023. The game is now set to release in 2026 and is still in line to hit PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developing...