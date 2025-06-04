Lumines Arise announced by Enhance The new Lumines game is coming this fall to PS5 and PS VR2.

Enhance kicked off today’s PlayStation State of Play with the reveal of Lumines Arise, the latest iteration of its puzzle game series. It’s set to launch this fall for PS5 and PS VR2.

Enhance published a PlayStation Blog post to share more details about Lumines Arise. In it, they describe the game as "a journey paved with sound and light."

