Everything shown at the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase

The Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase has come to a close, showing off a massive collection of indie gaming goodness. If you missed the action when it went live, no worries! We’ve got all the details of the showcase here, including all of the games that were shown!

The full showcase & Steam page

If you just want to watch the full Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase in its entirety, you can still do that. It’s available for you above! And if you want to easily find the games involved, we have a Steam Event Page with all of the games included! Check it out and wishlist anything that catches your fancy!

Game reveals and announcements

Below is every game that was revealed during the Shacknews E4 2025 showcase and their respective trailers.

1000 Deaths

In a surreal, psychedelic 3D platformer from Pariah Interactive, you’ll explore weird worlds and jump through gravity-defying platforming with choices that will affect the levels, mechanics, and story.

Block Factory

A world of colorful building blocks need to be assembled into various creations, and your only method to it is via conveyor belts and machines in this strategic programming puzzle game from Shiro Unlimited and OverPowered Team

Blood of Mehran

Based on the Arabian Nights folk tales, Permanent Way Game Co. and Blowfish Studios bring us Blood of Mehran, which promises to be an ambitious hack-and-slash adventure set in an ancient and fantastical Middle Eastern story.

Castlebound

A deadly evil spreads across the land, and our own defense is a moving castle we’ll ride to defeat it in Castlebound from Ogre Pixel! This roguelite adventure puts one or more players against the denizens of evil with unique characters to explore, monsters to slay, treasures to find, and cutesy art a-plenty to enjoy.

Casual Loop

HeadUp Games and Mirebound Interactive invite players to solve puzzles with the help of themselves. In this curious time-space puzzle platformer, you’ll use instances of yourself to interact with different puzzle elements in tandem, leading to a solution

Eat the Rich

Maccima Games and Monstronauts want you to take on the role of a devious billionaire caught in a deadly game, and use all of numbers of devious tactics to survive. Eat the Rich is a social deception game in which you must survive a game show environment by forming alliances, winning challenges to earn money and stack the deck in your favor, and surviving elimination rounds.

Go North

In the realm of puzzles, sometimes there’s nothing like a good maze, and gazuntype is giving a game full of them with Go North. You’ll wander through mazes, collecting items, solving puzzles, and helping other maze travelers along their way as you press on towards a wish from the Maze God.

Gunstoppable

CAGE Studios has returned following Sherwood Extreme with another frenetic shooter. Gunstoppable is a chaotic, sci-fi, run-and-gun FPS where you’ll battle against waves of foes in fast-paced combat.

The Hell: City Builder of the Dead

In the afterlife, we expect there will probably still be a need for community planners and management, so we’re getting our practice in now with The Hell: City Builder of the Dead from Metropolice. As the souls of the damned flood in from catastrophe, can you organize them, put a roof over their heads, and keep them safe from demons?

Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between

The Voxel Agents released The Gardens Between in 2018, and in 2025, they’re expanding that experience and bringing it to VR with Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between. It includes more interactions, more lore, and more mysteries as you reexplore the journey of Arina and Frendt.

Kernel Hearts

When the world is on the line, sometimes you have to reach down inside and pull out your inner magical girl to save the day. Kernel Hearts is an action hack-and-slash from Ephemera Games and Whitehorn Games in which you’ll play as one of several magical girls attempting to save the world from drowning in ashes.

Memory's Reach

100 Stones Interactive invites players to an alien world full of colossal mega structures and plenty of mysteries to solve in Memory’s Reach. It’s a puzzle Metroidvania set on a sci-fi world in which you’ll unravel different challenges to move deeper and understand what secrets lie within.

Mirage 7

Blowfish Studios and Drakkar Dev blend fantasy and sci-fi in the adventures of Mirage 7. Playing as Nadira, you’ll wander across the desert sands in search of an Oasis with mysterious powers that may save her sister.

Never's End

When a dangerous undead evil known as the Never threaten the world, it’s up to you as a deathless spirit to thwart it. Possess a party to fight off monsters, use the environment and its elements to your advantage, and build up your town day by day in this turn-based strategy from Hypersect.

A Planet Full of Cats

DevCats returns with its newest seek-and-find cat game, this time focusing on a sci-fi theme with A Planet Full of Cats. Be it in space ships, alien worlds, or stellar facilities, you’ll have plenty of cats to find among a variety of scenes as you unlock unique powers and abilities to track even the slinkiest feline down.

Sol Mates

Man that turret! Take the wheel! Put out that fire! But don’t do it alone in Sol Mates from Daruma Games. It’s a co-op party game in which you’ll pilot a space ship through different missions with your friends. Can you keep up the frantic pace of keeping your ship intact and fending off any threats that come your way?

Spray Paint Simulator

We’ve been blasting the dirt and grime off various spaces for so long, but what if we added some color to these dingy places instead? Spray Paint Simulator from Whitehorn Games and North Star Video Games challenges us to head to jobs and spice up the scene. Whether you’re using big spray bottles to coat walls, or smaller detailing tools to add little flairs, Spray Paint Simulator will have us coloring a variety of spaces, alone or with friends.

Star Racer

F-Zero fans, heads up! Star Racer from Whatnot Games might be the new thing you’ve been looking for. After several years in early access, this game hit 1.0 with 16 full tracks, 4 grand prix, a track editor, tons of characters, and much more, offering a new take on the classic, fast-paced sci fi racing style.

Sultan's Game

When the sultan calls you to play his deadly game, will you shy away or take the challenge? In Sultan’s Game from 2P Games and Double Cross, you will engage in a deadly game of politics and strategy, drawing a card from the Sultan and completing its challenge in seven days lest you forfeit your life. You’ll engage with various factors of society, and the developers tell us the story of what it was like to design the pleasure house story of the game.

Table Flip Simulator

Sometimes, you just need to flip something, anything, everything. Fortunately, PM Studios and YummyYummyTummy want to help you do just that with Table Flip Simulator. Engage in all sorts of environments including coffee shops, offices, and art galleries, and flip literally anything you can reach to cause the most chaos.

Tabletop Game Shop Sim

If you’ve ever wanted to own a game shop and explore the intricacies of tabletop gaming business, then Knight Fever Games has you covered with Tabletop Game Shop Sim. It’s a game in which you collect merchandise, price it, assemble and paint miniatures, and host and play game nights to make your game shop the best on the block.

Twilight Wars

For this game, Comrade Bear Games takes us to the far future where corpos control it all and put down any that dare resist. In Twilight Wars, we’ll start a spy agency under their noses and fight back, assembling an elite squad and battling against the tyrannical fists that hold society down.

Vessels of Decay

HeadUp Games and Aurora Punks take us to a world of Scandinavian folklore in Vessels of Decay. The world is overgrown and taken over by monsters. Freja and Mud will navigate this wild world and fight against the dark fables that haunt it in this top-down action game.

That covers the entirety of the Shacknews E4 Indie Showcase. Thank you for watching and reading. Be sure to check out the Shacknews E4 topic for more coverage as it hits this summer.