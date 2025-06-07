How to capture Nintendo Switch 2 in 4K Looking to capture your Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay at a high resolution? This is how to do it.

With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2, it brings with it the potential for 4K gaming. If you want to record your system playing your favorite games, this is what you will need to do. The good news is that it is actually quite easy, as long as you have the right TV.

How to capture Nintendo Switch 2 in 4K

When in TV mode, which is to say, when it is docked, the Nintendo Switch 2 will output 4K resolution at up to 60 FPS, as long as the game being played supports it and it is connected to a screen capable of rendering the resolution. As such, if you wish to capture gameplay at 4K, you will need to have it connected to a screen that can do this, and you will also need a capture card capable of recording footage at 4K and 60 FPS.

An important note here is that the Switch 2's ability to output this resolution is due to being docked, as it allows the graphics units to run at a higher wattage, and the Switch 2 dock also contains a fan unit for improved heating. There is currently little information available on how this will carry over to third-party docks, such as those that promise to capture footage at 4K. Please read any details of third-party docks carefully before purchasing them.

The Switch 2 will automatically detect when it is in docked mode and switch video output accordingly. Still, if you do wish to check, you can go to System Setting, Display, and then Dock Output information to find out what resolution and FPS it is running at.

What else will you need?

You will also need a capture card that is capable of capturing gameplay at 4K and 60 FPS, such as the plethora of offerings from companies like Avermedia and Elgato. You will want your capture card to have at least 4K 60 KPS passthrough in that it can output the same signal it receives so that you still get a quality image on your TV screen.

An important consideration here is if you have a PC to capture footage on. If you do, my personal preference is a card that will fit into a PCI-E slot on your motherboard. I use the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K and have done for a number of years now. I find it to be a solid card. If you don't, you will need to purchase an external capture card that can also record directly to a hard drive or other storage device. Once again, make sure to read all details on any card you purchase fully to ensure that it will meet your needs.

The final piece of the puzzle for recording footage to your computer would be software. The majority of capture devices will come with a software suite you can install and use, but if not, a program like OBS, Streamlabs, or Meld Studio will allow you to capture the footage.

