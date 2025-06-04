ShackStream: Mario Kart World stream from the Land Down Under Nintendo Switch 2 is out now in Australia which means we've got an early look at Mario Kart World!

Happy Nintendo Switch 2 release date (for those who live in other timezones) and a happy release date eve for those who are still waiting! There’s not long now before Mario Kart World releases across the globe, but we’ve already got our hands on it. That means we’re streaming it right now!

Today’s Mario Kart World livestream will begin at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel and go for about an hour and some change. We’re going to be streaming right up until the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase, which is kicking off at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. So you’re going to have wall-to-wall entertainment this morning.

Come and join me as I dive into Mario Kart World!