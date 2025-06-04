Watch the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase here The Indie Showcase kicks off our Shacknews E4 2025 summer of coverage with over 20 indie game reveals from developers around the world.

Shacknews E4 2025 starts today, and it begins with the launch of the Indie Showcase. The Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase is a massive reveal of games and projects from over 20 different indie developers worldwide, and we’re bringing them together in one presentation. Tune in, open your Steam wishlist, and prep some humble indie games for your future gaming plans!

The Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase kicks off on June 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET! You can watch it on our Twitch or YouTube channels as it happens to see all the goods. You can also head over to our Steam event page to help you find these games during and after the show for your wishlisting needs. We encourage you to wishlist each of these games that interests you as it helps the developers out a lot!

Will the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase have something for you? We think so! Tune in and find out as we go live with this wonderful collection of indie games, and stay tuned for more Shacknews E4 2025 coverage as it comes your way.