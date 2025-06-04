New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite's Nintendo Switch 2 update & details revealed, including mouse support

Epic Games just released a FAQ including everything players will want to know if they're trying to play Fortnite on the Switch 2 this week.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
With the Nintendo Switch 2 launching this week, it’s a huge time for updates for a lot of our favorite games, and one of the biggest among them is Fortnite. Epic Games shared a laundry list of details regarding the details of the game’s move from the original Switch to the Switch 2. If there’s anything you need to know about transferring your account to the Switch 2 or playing on the platform, it’s right here.

Epic Games shared the full details of its Switch 2 update in a fully loaded FAQ page. Of course, the headliner is a collection of visual and performance updates that will be implemented in the Switch 2 version, including 60FPS, higher resolution, greater draw distances, and much more. It’s not just visual and performance upgrades either. The FAQ also contains details such as mouse support, questions about what controllers can be used, and how to transfer your account cleanly to the Switch 2 platform.

This page is a long time coming, but just in time for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. Players will be able to enjoy Fortnite as the Switch 2 comes out, as well as the various upgrades in store for the new platform, so millions are likely going to want to know how the Switch 2 will affect their play. Mouse support on Switch 2 is also a big deal for those that prefer more snappy point-and-click aiming.

With the details now out there, Fortnite players can now equip themselves with the knowledge they need to be ready for the battle on Switch 2 tomorrow. For more updates and news, stay tuned to the Fortnite topic.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

