Watch the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase here Here's how you can watch this year's Xbox Game Showcase and the Outer Worlds 2 Direct.

The Xbox Games Showcase is back for another year, and this time, it’s paired with a special presentation focused on The Outer Worlds 2. It’ll surely be one of the season’s biggest events, so you won’t want to miss it. You can watch the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase here.

Watch the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase here

The 2025 Xbox Games Showcase will take place today, June 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels. It will be immediately followed by the Outer Worlds 2 Direct at the same locations.

The Xbox Games Showcase will feature new looks and announcements for games developed by Xbox Game Studios teams and third-party developers around the world. Next to Summer Game Fest proper, this is usually one of the biggest news events of the gaming year.

That’s how you can watch the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase. We’ll be covering all of the news out of it and the rest of Summer Game Fest here on Shacknews.