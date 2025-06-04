No Man's Sky Beacon Update patch notes rework settlements ahead of Switch 2 launch Updating No Man's Sky to the Switch 2 version will also be free for owners of the game on the original Switch.

Another massive update is on its way to No Man’s Sky with the Beacons Update. It will heavily overhaul settlements, adding a number of new systems and gameplay opportunities to them, but that’s not all. With the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 this week, the Switch version of the game is also getting big improvements, and they will be free to those who make the upgrade to the new console and already own the game.

No Man’s Sky Update 5.7 patch notes

Hello Games teased the details of the Beacon update, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2 update in recent social media posts, as well as releasing the patch notes for the game. Officially Update 5.7, this one brings a major change to settlements, making expanding them, allowing players to own several towns, and bringing different opportunities and threats to them to engage with. This update also preps the Switch 2 version of the game with better graphics, higher framerates, and a variety of visual improvements. It’s also free to Switch owners that get the Switch 2, no upgrade charge necessary. Check out the full notes below:

Autophage Settlements

Added rare Autophage settlements, with uniquely Autophage names, to all inhabited planets. Travellers who have discovered the Autophage lifeforms can become Overseer of these settlements.

Players who have completed They Who Returned may receive an invitation at their settlement to visit an Autophage settlement.

At Autophage settlements, an Autophage Synthesis Terminal is available at the town centre monument for exchanging void motes and assembling your own Autophage Staff.

Added Autophage settler NPCs, with their own set of titles, dialogue, and thoughts.

Added Autophage settlement visitors, with their own set of gifts.

Autophage settlements always start with a specialist feature to decrease Sentinel attention.

Added a valuable new variety of planetary chart to locate Autophage settlements, available from Autophage Synthesis Terminals.

Multiple Settlements

Added support for becoming Overseer of up to four settlements.

Each settlement you oversee now has its own clearly-named management mission, with specific details about the settlement's status available in the Mission Log.

Increased the robustness of the settlement management mission structure, including ensuring a settlement cannot be surrendered if an active mission requires it, and improving the user experience when cross-saving to and from a platform not supporting settlements.

When teleporting to a settlement with a settlement management mission selected in the log, the current settlement's mission will be automatically selected.

It is now possible to retire as a settlement's Overseer.

Settlement Balance and QOL

Settlements can now support up to eighteen special features (increased from six).

A settlement's Overseer can now choose what resources the settlement produces. The list of choices is influenced by the settlement's race and buildings; higher-class buildings will unlock more lucrative production options.

Resources produced by a settlement can be directly exported for sale from the settlement's management screen.

The algorithm for determining a settlement's class has been completely reworked and rebalanced. Returning players may find their existing settlements' class has shifted slightly, but should also find upgrading to an S-Class settlement more achievable and predictable.

Returning players will be granted the unique "Pioneer Spirit" feature at their existing settlements, available only to settlements claimed prior to the Beacon update.

Individual settlement buildings now each provide an ongoing contribution to the settlement's productivity and happiness levels, and some can provide specific features to boost the entire settlement.

Individual settlement buildings can now be upgraded, to enhance the appearance and class of the settlement. The upgrade process can be started from the building's terminal, or when prompted by the administrative terminal.

Added a persistent terminal to each settlement building. In addition to serving as the receptacle for building supplies, this terminal also provides access to its building's informational page and some special utilities.

The Analysis Visor now reveals taggable markers for individual settlement buildings, making it easier to locate and navigate to them.

Tower buildings at settlements now provide utility for scanning for points of interest on planets and in space, and generate a small quantity of navigation data each day.

Marketplace buildings at settlements now host an envoy for the local system's most prominent guild.

Factory buildings at settlements now generate a Multi-Tool box, which refreshes its contents each day.

Farm buildings at settlements now contain planters.

Saloon buildings at settlements now allow the Overseer to prepare a menu for the facility, and to set the ByteBeat track at the jukebox.

Landing pad buildings at settlements now provide utility for locating crashed ships, and for salvaging starships.

Added options to build a fishing pond building at all settlements. The quality of fish will increase as the pond is upgraded (but only junk will be produced while the pond is under construction).

Added an additional step to settlement building construction, giving the Overseer the opportunity to officially open fully-constructed buildings with a short celebratory cutscene.

Receiving an overpayment on settlement debt now increases the settlement's reserves, awarding a production equivalent to the excess.

Citizens now release fireworks in response to significant events at a settlement.

Added a history page to settlements, providing an overview of accomplishments and events throughout the current Overseer's tenure.

Added an informational stats page to settlers, revealing insights into their individual personalities. Specialist citizens with a particular occupation have unique pages, as do visiting members of your squadron.

Added a Settlements Register page, providing an overview of the status of all managed settlements - including their statistics, debt status, production status, and history. This page is available from the Quick Menu, or from the Administrative Terminal in any managed settlement.

Refreshed and improved the visual style of all pre-existing settlement UI pages.

Significantly increased the variety of enemy types when Sentinel forces attack a settlement.

Significantly rebalanced the frequency of Sentinel attacks at settlements, notably slowing the increase of alert level while the game is not running.

Overseeing multiple settlements will distribute the Sentinel alert level between them, effectively meaning the number of attacks requiring player attention does not increase with the number of settlements managed.

The swarming brood can now occasionally attack a settlement.

Settlers with specialist jobs can now be encountered wandering around settlements.

Members of your squadron will now scramble to defend against pirate raids, and pilots can be encountered wandering around settlements.

Thriving settlements will now increase the wealth of their local solar system.

Enhanced the holographic orb at the Administrative Terminal in settlement Overseer's Offices.

Added a new filter to the teleporter for "My Settlements".

Teleporting to a settlement will now place you in the Overseer's Office, rather than by the town centre monument.

Prevented extreme weather phenomena such as meteor showers and lava eruptions from occurring within settlements.

Settlement Management Decisions

Increased the variety of settlement management decisions across every category.

Expanded the settlement management decision UI to support a possible maximum four options (increased from two).

The existing citizen dispute management decisions have been completely reworked, introducing clearer scenarios and a broader choice of resolutions.

Increased the variety of questionable settler activities that the settlement advisory board may suggest banning or taxing.

Added a number of new specialist citizens who can join your settlement, such as a hologram architect and an astronomer.

Settlement management decisions can now award standing, alien vocabulary, procedurally-generated products and nanites.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to upgrade the class of constructed buildings.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to commission a piece of artwork.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to name a newborn citizen.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to utilise a settlement's current blessing.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to receive a gift from a specialist worker.

Added a rare new type of settlement management decision to surrender one of your settlers for a bounty.

Rebalanced the weighting of settlement management decisions to prioritise more interesting and positive choices.

The leader of settler expeditions is now revealed in the request management decision, making it clearer which citizen is at stake should the expedition fail.

The missions tracking a settler expedition now display details about what the expedition party is attempting, and the remaining expedition time is now also displayed in the Mission Log.

At the conclusion of a settlement expedition, the Overseer will be prompted to debrief the expedition party for a report and rewards.

Base Building

Added approximately one hundred new Autophage-styled structural and decorative base parts, purchaseable from the Space Anomaly.

Added new sets of weathered timber, stone, and alloy materials for settlements and settlement-related base parts. Players constructing their own base with these structural parts can choose between weathered and polished materials.

Significantly improved the snapping of structural base parts when placing them on a plane below the player's feet.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Cylindrical Room Frame from snapping to other base parts.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause terrain edits to fail to be uploaded alongside the base they belong to.

Voice Options

Added audio options for adjusting the pitch and style for player vocalisations (such as grunting and breathing).

Added audio options for selecting a masculine exosuit voice (in English only), or disabling the exosuit voice entirely.

Nintendo Switch 2

Added support for the Nintendo Switch 2. Players who already own No Man's Sky on Nintendo Switch can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition via a free upgrade pack from the Nintendo eShop.

Added support for multiplayer on Nintendo Switch 2, including support for Game Chat and in-game Friend List display. (Nintendo Switch Online account required.)

Players from your multiplayer Group will appear in the recent players list on Nintendo Switch 2.

Misc QOL

Added galaxy names to the Discoveries page.

Added the name of the current galaxy to the portal runes displayed in Photo Mode.

Engine and Optimisation

Added support for Intel XeSS2 (Xe Super Sampling).

Implemented occlusion culling on PC and Nintendo Switch 2, significantly increasing framerate in indoor environments (such as in caves and planetary buildings).

Streamlined and modernised system dialog boxes for crash reports and startup errors. These now include clickable links to report the error, and can optionally disable mods if mods are detected (this is no longer the default behaviour).

Implemented a significant memory-saving optimisation in geometry streaming.

Implemented a significant performance optimisation in animations on PlayStation platforms.

Implemented a performance optimisation in planetary ring rendering.

Implemented a memory-saving optimisation in bounding boxes.

Implemented a performance optimisation when loading building parts at settlements and bases.

Implemented a performance optimisation when querying procedurally-generated products in the inventory.

Implemented a performance optimisation on Mac.

Optimised the number of shaders used by the game, improving load times.

Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a large number of animations.

Fixed an out-of-memory crash on PS5.

Fixed an out-of-memory crash on Nintendo Switch.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when duplicating a base part.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading complex bases.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent removal of players added to the No Man's Sky Friends list.

Fixed an issue on Steam that prevented the game from recognising blocks issued to other players via the Steam interface.

Fixed a rare issue which could cause a ship to be overwritten with another player's ship when going through a portal during the core story missions in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a mission with a very distant target location from being restarted if that location was in a different galaxy.

Fixed an issue that could cause duplication of a Starship's core technology.

Fixed an issue that could cause the exosuit voice to be too loud.

Fixed an issue that could cause in-game options to reset when re-launching the game.

Fixed an issue that could cause some expedition reward Multi-Tools to rename themselves.

Fixed an issue that prevented crepuscular rays from rendering.

Fixed an issue that could cause slowdown when hovering over an item in the product crafting menu.

Added some missing ramp structural base parts to the Catalogue.

Fixed an issue that could cause a marker to appear above the ship communicator.

Fixed a rare issue that could block Tethys' dialogue in the early stages of A Trace of Metal.

Fixed an issue that caused the settlers in A Trace of Metal to celebrate being put in quarantine.

Fixed an issue that caused Korvax visitor gifts at settlements to be mislabelled.

Fixed an issue that allowed applying for Overseer status during the initial tutorial combat at your first settlement.

Fixed an issue that could cause the settlement alert to increase before the Overseer's Office had finished construction.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause "collect surplus resource" objectives in the settlement management mission to be prioritised above other available settlement activities.

Fixed an issue that could cause NPCs in settlement management decisions to celebrate their expedition request being denied.

Fixed an issue that could cause a "Nothing Found" message to appear when leaving the Settlement's system before completing construction of the Overseer's Office.

Fixed an issue that could cause the "Entering Planetary Settlement" message to appear multiple times when entering a settlement.

NPCs now navigate more intelligently around settlements, and are less likely to walk into walls.

Fixed an issue that could cause settler NPCs to spawn inside the terrain when loading a save at a settlement.

Fixed a number of camera issues when making settlement management decisions involving NPCs of differing heights.

Fixed an issue that could cause Traveller NPCs to appear in settlement management decisions.

Fixed an issue that could cause generated settlement names to be erroneously censored by the profanity filter.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player's Sentinel Wanted Level to increase while fighting off a settlement attack.

Fixed an issue that could allow ancient living stone guardians to spawn and attack during the early tutorial stages of the game.

Fixed an issue that allowed ancient living stone guardians to target players with an active Cloaking Device.

Fixed an issue that prevented ancient living stone guardians from hitting their targets on low-gravity planets.

Fixed an issue that prevented Sentinels and ancient living stone guardians from targeting the player while piloting an Exocraft.

Fixed a visual corruption that could occur when the Minotaur was pushed by a physical force.

Fixed an issue that could cause the camera to dip beneath the terrain when riding a creature.

Fixed an issue that could allow ridden creatures to intersect terrain.

Fixed an issue that could cause invalid data to appear in the ship archiving interface.

Fixed an issue that could cause the current teleporter to appear as a possible teleport destination.

Fixed an issue that caused the eyes of some Autophage to float outside their head.

Fixed a UI overlap issue in Photo Mode, where the saved file path notification was obscured behind the controls bar.

Improved the placement of the "hold to skip" UI on Nintendo Switch.

Fixed several rendering issues on Nintendo Switch that could cause terrain to appear black or missing.

Fixed an issue that could cause motion blur to appear blocky when whipping the camera around quickly.

Fixed an issue that could prevent some planetary rocks and foliage from appearing.

Fixed an issue that caused the inventory to fail to open when using an Xbox controller on Mac.

Fixed a rendering issue that prevented decals from appearing on Mac.

