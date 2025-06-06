New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Summer Game Fest 2025 here

Lock in for Geoff Keighley's latest video game industry news event.
Donovan Erskine
Summer Game Fest
Summer Game Fest is one of the biggest gaming events of the year, bringing news from major publishers and indie devs from around the industry. The latest showcase has finally arrived, with host Geoff Keighley returning for another round of hype and excitement. You can watch Summer Game Fest 2025 right here.

Summer Game Fest 2025 will take place today, June 6, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels.

During the stream, we can expect approximately 2 hours of gaming news from dozens of publishers. Creator and host Geoff Keighley has published a list of participating companies, which includes Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, and more.

Summer Game Fest 2025 will undoubtedly be an onslaught of news and announcements. You can expect to read all about it here on Shacknews. Stick with us to keep up with all of the gaming showcases happening around Summer Game Fest.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

