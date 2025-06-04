Watch the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 showcase here Tune in for 40 minutes of news about upcoming PS5 games.

Summer Game Fest week is here and today will feature Sony’s slate of announcements. You can watch the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play showcase here.

The PlayStation State of Play livestream will take place today, June 4, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Sony has confirmed that the State of Play will run for over 40 minutes and feature announcements from developers around the world. No specific games are confirmed to appear during the showcase.

That’s how you can listen to the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play. We’ll be covering all things Summer Game Fest right here on Shacknews.