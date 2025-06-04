New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 showcase here

Tune in for 40 minutes of news about upcoming PS5 games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Summer Game Fest week is here and today will feature Sony’s slate of announcements. You can watch the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play showcase here.

Watch the PlayStation State of Play here

The PlayStation State of Play livestream will take place today, June 4, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Sony has confirmed that the State of Play will run for over 40 minutes and feature announcements from developers around the world. No specific games are confirmed to appear during the showcase.

That’s how you can listen to the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play. We’ll be covering all things Summer Game Fest right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola