How to prepare your Nintendo Switch 1 for Nintendo Switch 2 If you are buying the new Switch 2, there are some things that you really should think about.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is very close, and if you have one on pre-order or are planning on buying one, then there are some things you may want to consider to prepare for the change. Ultimately, Nintendo appears to have worked hard to make things pretty easy, but there are still some important considerations to take into account. The easiest way to think of this is that you are actually preparing yourself for your Nintendo Switch 2, as there are some issues you really want to think about.

How to get your Nintendo Switch 1 ready for Nintendo Switch 2

Source: Nintendo

Decide what you plan on doing with your old Nintendo Switch

Based on my own preparations, this is, by far, the most important thing you will need to decide. Do you plan on keeping it to play on yourself? If so, that will limit your options when it comes to data transfer, as the main methods of data transfer means you will be deleting things from the old Nintendo Switch. For the most part, if you plan on still using the old model, I would suggest you simply log on to the new Nintendo Switch 2 with your account, with no fancy user transfers, and take advantage of the Cloud Saves system.

If you plan on formatting and gifting the older model to a family member, selling it, or trading it in, then you can transfer the user data. For a full write-up on the various data transfer methods, be sure to check our detailed guide.

Prepare for System Transfer if you need to

If you do want to trade in your original Nintendo Switch, you can do a very useful, cloud-supported system transfer that will allow you to save all your details to the Nintendo Cloud for a year, then pull them back to your Nintendo Switch 2 when you are setting up. This is extremely useful for folks who plan on trading in their original Switch. You can read about it in the aforementioned transfer methods guide.

Our own Sam Chandler already has his new Switch 2, thanks to the fact that he lives in the future. He noticed when setting it up that his system advised him that he would not be able to do a system transfer in the future if he skipped that step, so keep that in mind when deciding on what to do.

Download the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Transfer Tool

Source: Nintendo

There is a good chance that you play Animal Crossing and want to take your New Horizons island with you. If so, be sure you download this tool from Nintendo, or you will end up leaving it behind. Do not lose out on all that work, as your island is system-bound, not account-bound.

Check the compatibility list

Nintendo has prepared a detailed compatibility list for the titles from Switch 1 and how they will behave on Switch 2. This is something you should definitely check out, as you might have a favorite title that doesn't work or has certain issues. Do not just take for granted that everthing is going to work fine.

Consider your Nintendo Online subscription

Source: Nintendo

If you have Nintendo Online, you can look forward to services like Game Chat and even Nintendo GameCube classics on your Switch 2, but if you upgrade to the Expansion Pack, you will also get the upgrade packs for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at no additional cost. That's a solid deal and should mostly cover the price difference between the standard version and the Expansion Pack for anyone who already owns those games on the Switch 1.

Check to see if any of your games are getting free upgrades

Some games will be getting free upgrades for the Nintendo Switch 2. These are Arm, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Captain Toad: Treasure Checker, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bro.s U Deluxe, Pokemon Scarlet, Pokemon Violet, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. You can find the full details of these upgrades here, if you have any of them in your collection.



Make sure you stay with Shacknews for all your Nintendo Switch 2 guide and news needs.