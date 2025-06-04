A Phasmophobia movie is in development at Blumhouse Kinetic Games is partnering with the studio behind M3GAN and the FNAF movie.

Phasmophobia, the indie horror multiplayer hit from Kinetic Games, is joining the list of video games getting a film adaptation. The Phasmophobia movie will be produced by Blumhouse, a prominent name in the horror genre, in association with Kinetic Games.

Kinetic Games announced the Phasmophobia movie in a press release. Blumhouse, which delivered horror franchises like The Conjuring and its spin-off series, Annabelle, will adapt the popular co-op horror game in which players work with friends to hunt ghosts at haunted locations. Daniel Knight, the development lead on Phasmophobia, provided a statement on the news.



Source: Kinetic Games

We never could’ve imagined the incredible heights this game would reach when it launched five years ago, and we’re so thankful to our amazing community for the lasting impact Phasmophobia has had in the gaming space and beyond. Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can’t wait to share more as the project develops.

This will be Blumhouse’s second swing at a video game following 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s, which was the highest-grossing horror movie that year. Phasmophobia most recently rolled out a major update and crossed 3 million copies sold on consoles.