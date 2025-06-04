New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A Phasmophobia movie is in development at Blumhouse

Kinetic Games is partnering with the studio behind M3GAN and the FNAF movie.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Kinetic Games
1

Phasmophobia, the indie horror multiplayer hit from Kinetic Games, is joining the list of video games getting a film adaptation. The Phasmophobia movie will be produced by Blumhouse, a prominent name in the horror genre, in association with Kinetic Games.

Kinetic Games announced the Phasmophobia movie in a press release. Blumhouse, which delivered horror franchises like The Conjuring and its spin-off series, Annabelle, will adapt the popular co-op horror game in which players work with friends to hunt ghosts at haunted locations. Daniel Knight, the development lead on Phasmophobia, provided a statement on the news.

A gameplay screenshot of a character holding a camcorder outdoors.

Source: Kinetic Games

This will be Blumhouse’s second swing at a video game following 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s, which was the highest-grossing horror movie that year. Phasmophobia most recently rolled out a major update and crossed 3 million copies sold on consoles.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

