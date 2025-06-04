How to transfer games, users, and data from Nintendo Switch 1 to Switch 2 Have you gone with a generational upgrade for your favorite handheld? This is how to get your data from your old system to your new one.

If you have just received your Nintendo Switch 2 and are looking to transfer your games from your old system, then you are in luck, as it is quite easy to do. You do need to be very careful about which option you are picking, however, especially if you plan on keeping your old system to play on.

How to transfer games, users, and saved data from Nintendo Switch 1 to Switch 2

Using the new system transfer feature on your Nintendo Switch will allow you to move your user profiles (including data on linked accounts), purchased digital games, certain saved game data, screenshots and videos, and your parental control settings over to your new Nintendo Switch 2. You can also continue using the same Nintendo Switch Online membership, so you don't need to worry about that, either. There is a downside to this new feature, however, as it will format your old console as part of the process.

Another important note is that while data about game ownership will transfer, the actual game downloads themselves will not. You will need to re-download them on the new system unless the process takes care of that automatically, but we will cover that below.

Now, I will detail some different methods here, so please be careful about which one you use. The first is for individuals who plan to keep their original Switch, and the rest are for those who plan to sell their console, as it will wipe the data from the original. Please be cautious about which one you use.

The final thing to keep in mind is that not all games from the Switch 1 are 100% compatible with the Switch 2. For a full list of compatibility, please check here. You should also read up about specifics for each game, as for something like Animal Crossing, you will need the Island Transfer Tool to move over your island.

For people who want to stay using their old Nintendo Switch 1

As crazy as it sounds, if you wish to keep using multiple systems, your best bet is to simply log in as normal on your new Switch 2. It's a bit of an oversight, perhaps, but all user transfer methods will end up deleting the user from the original console, which is not helpful if you want to keep using it. As such, you just want to log in to the new system with your account details, and then you can transfer your game save data from the original Switch to the Switch 2.

Select System Settings from the Home Menu.

Select Data Management.

Select Transfer Your Save Data.

Select Send Save Data to Another Console, then select the user whose save data file you wish to transfer.

Select the save data file for each software title you want to send to another system, then select Next .

Next Select OK

For people who do not plan to use their original Switch 1 - the old method

Before you start, ensure that your Nintendo Switch 1 is fully updated and that your Nintendo Switch 2 has downloaded the day one patch. If you are reading this post-release, please ensure your Nintendo Switch 2 has been updated to the latest available system menu version. You should also make sure that both consoles are plugged in and that a Nintendo Account is linked to the user account you wish to transfer from the source system. That account cannot already be linked to a user on the new system.

Keep in mind that this will delete the user and save data on the original console.

From the Home Menu, select System Settings, then Users, and then Transfer Your User.

Select Next, and then again, then select Source Console to indicate that the content will be transferred from this system.

Select Continue.

Now, switch to the target console, in this case, the Nintendo Switch 2.

From the Home Menu, select System Settings, then Users , and then Transfer Your User Data.

, and then Transfer Your User Data. Select Next, then again, and then select Target Console to indicate that the content will be transferred to this system.

Select Sign in and choose to sign in using your Nintendo Account e-mail address or sign-in ID.

Enter either the e-mail address or sign-in ID associated with your Nintendo Account and the password, then select Sign in, and then Next.

Wait for the target system to be found, and then select Transfer.

Transfer. The transfer process will begin. Wait for this process to complete.

Once complete, select End to complete the process. If no users are left on the console after the transfer is complete, a placeholder user account will be created.

For people who do not plan to use their original Switch 1 and have yet to purchase a Switch 2 - new method



For this method, go to the System Settings of your original Switch, then System, and then scroll down to "System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2." You will need to ensure that your new Nintendo Switch 2 console is close by and powered on, and both consoles should be plugged in, just to be on the safe side. Place them close together, then hit "Done" on the screen, and they will connect locally to each other. After that, follow the on-screen prompts to move the data over.

If you have yet to get your Nintendo Switch 2 console, you will see an option on the screen that says, "I don't have a Nintendo Switch 2 console yet" after selecting the system transfer option. This will send your data to the Nintendo servers where it will be stored. This should last for one year, after which point it will be automatically deleted by Nintendo.

After some time, you will get a warning screen that tells you that if you proceed with the process, you will not be able to undo it, and the console will be automatically restored to factory settings, which means that all data stored locally on the device will be deleted. Only proceed if you are 100% sure if you know you want to go ahead with it, as you will not be able to use your Switch 1 with your data after the fact.

When you do eventually get your Nintendo Switch 2 (and make sure you do so within a year of doing the process, or your data will be lost), you can follow the setup instructions, and when it gets to the section where you are given the option to download your systems transfer data from Nintendo's servers. Follow that process, and you will be all set up on your new system.

Keep in mind that any digital games you have installed will automatically start to download, so you do want to be careful about that, as it could take some time. Consider uninstalling some games before you do the transfer process to save time.

Make sure you stay with Shacknews for all your Nintendo Switch 2 guide and news needs.