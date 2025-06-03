Where to find the dresser - Elden Ring Nightreign How to unlock the dresser and then where to find it in the Roundtable Hold.

The dresser is a mechanic that lets players change their skins in Elden Ring Nightreign. At first, this feature is locked, but once a bit of progress is made, you will be able to find the dresser tucked away in a corner of the Roundtable Hold.

Where to find the dresser

The dresser is found in the eastern part of the Roundtable Hold, past the Remembrance journal. The dresser (which includes a chest and mirror) unlocks after defeating any two Nightlords. All you need to do is defeat Gladius, Beast of Night at the end of the Tricephalos Expedition and then one more Nightlord.

The dresser is in the eastern wing of the Roundtable Hold.

Once you defeat a second Nightlord, the next time you return to the Roundtable Hold, the Iron Menial will tell you that he has installed a dresser for you to use. He’s even provided some garbs! Now, these aren’t the only ones on offer – you can unlock more skins too.

The difficulty of this process will be in defeating your second Nightlord. Probably the best idea is to try the Sentient Pest fight against Gnoster, Wisdom of the Night. The reason for this is that this boss weakness is fire, and for defeating Gladius you would have received the relic, Night of the Beast, which makes your starting weapon deal fire damage.

After unlocking the dresser, make sure you check out the skins on offer and start earning more murk so you can buy what you want. Find more help over on our Elden Ring Nightreign page.