Evening Reading - June 3, 2025

Friends, it's the end of a Tuesday, the start of June and Shacknews E4, and the eve before the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase. For now? Now is Evening Reading time.

Miz pours it out for fond times gone by

Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RU6UaDXGSx — The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 1, 2025

Anyone who knows who R-Truth is gotta be feeling the announcement of his exit from WWE.

A decade since Massive Chalice

Happy Anniversary to MASSIVE CHALICE which came out 10 YEARS AGO in 2015! Join us in celebration by filling your most MASSIVE of CHALICES with a bubbly drink, raising it to the sky, and reading the celebratory blog post/toast on our website. Cheers! www.doublefine.com/news/10-mass...



[image or embed] — Double Fine (@doublefine.com) June 2, 2025 at 4:39 PM

Have you played it in the last ten years?

Deep Balatro lore

Pointless Balatro lore: When I started Balatro dev I was living in my hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan. I had a bus stop outside my apartment (similar to the one in this image) and I based the art of 'Ride the Bus' on that bus stop! Every time I see that joker it reminds me of my old apartment



[image or embed] — localthunk (@localthunk.com) June 3, 2025 at 2:39 PM

There’s probably quite a few good stories behind the Jokers of Balatro. This is a really warm one.

The first 100 percent of 1-2 Switch

It only took 8+ years for the first confirmed 100% completion of 1-2 Switch https://t.co/ShY2hQvMn1 pic.twitter.com/JGY3lZS8m2 — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) June 3, 2025

Just in time for Switch 2!

The coolest falling slash

I need to figure out how to be as kick-ass at Elden Ring Nightreign as these folks.

At least I’m good for something!

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

The Tizoc grind continues. I’m still figuring out new ways to really demolish opponents. Also, how do you like my Hart Foundation Tizoc fit?

Thank you for stopping by for this June 3 Evening Reading!

I don't think Bubbletron understands that the jet itself would start at $400 million after we take it away from the undeserving.

Have a good night, Shackers.