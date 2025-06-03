New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NVIDIA's Jensen Huang shares details about the AI processors powering Switch 2

According to Huang, the Switch 2's chip has dedicated AI processors to 'sharpen, animate and enhance gameplay in real time.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

With the Nintendo Switch 2 coming out this week, all final details about the console are finally being revealed, including more about what’s under the hood. And with NVIDIA involved in that very topic, Jensen Huang joined Nintendo to talk about the chip powering the Switch 2. NVIDIA’s chip is a custom design with AI processors to help the Switch 2 present the best possible gameplay in real-time on a small form factor.

Huang joined Nintendo in talking about the Switch 2’s chip on the Nintendo of America social media this week. There, Huang went into the deeper details of what the NVIDIA chip can do:

Jensen Huang gives heavy props to former Nintendo President Satoru Iwata, who passed away in 2015, just ahead of the original Switch’s launch. Huang says NVIDIA has tried to meet Iwata’s vision of a chip that could deliver cinematic and smooth artistic power, but could also go with the player anywhere. The Switch 2 is further delivery on that promise, with the chip powering it featuring AI processors that “sharpen, animate, and enhance gameplay in real-time,” according to Huang.

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes out on June 5, powered by NVIDIA’s new chip. As we prepare for a flood of coverage, stay tuned to Shacknews and the Switch 2 topic for more updates and information.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola