NVIDIA's Jensen Huang shares details about the AI processors powering Switch 2 According to Huang, the Switch 2's chip has dedicated AI processors to 'sharpen, animate and enhance gameplay in real time.'

With the Nintendo Switch 2 coming out this week, all final details about the console are finally being revealed, including more about what’s under the hood. And with NVIDIA involved in that very topic, Jensen Huang joined Nintendo to talk about the chip powering the Switch 2. NVIDIA’s chip is a custom design with AI processors to help the Switch 2 present the best possible gameplay in real-time on a small form factor.

Huang joined Nintendo in talking about the Switch 2’s chip on the Nintendo of America social media this week. There, Huang went into the deeper details of what the NVIDIA chip can do:

It brings together three breakthroughs: The most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device, full hardware ray tracing, high dynamic range for brighter highlights and deeper shadows, and an architecture that supports backward compatibility.

In this special edition of #CreatorsVoice, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shares some insights into the creation of #NintendoSwitch2’s custom processor.



Watch more Creator’s Voice videos here: https://t.co/Gh1J9Wt0xf pic.twitter.com/8yhCFu4RIU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 3, 2025

Jensen Huang gives heavy props to former Nintendo President Satoru Iwata, who passed away in 2015, just ahead of the original Switch’s launch. Huang says NVIDIA has tried to meet Iwata’s vision of a chip that could deliver cinematic and smooth artistic power, but could also go with the player anywhere. The Switch 2 is further delivery on that promise, with the chip powering it featuring AI processors that “sharpen, animate, and enhance gameplay in real-time,” according to Huang.

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes out on June 5, powered by NVIDIA’s new chip. As we prepare for a flood of coverage, stay tuned to Shacknews and the Switch 2 topic for more updates and information.