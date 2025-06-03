New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

A movie about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's firing and rehiring is in the works

Andrew Garfield is in the works to star as Sam Altman.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Sam Altman, the somewhat controversial CEO of OpenAI, will be the subject of a motion picture directed by Luca Guadagnino. It’s called Artificial and chronicles Altman’s firing and subsequent rehiring at ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Andrew Garfield is in talks to star.

Word of a Sam Altman movie first came from The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will tell the story of Altman’s 2023 ousting at OpenAI and his eventual rehiring just days later.

Andrew Garfield in a pool.

Source: Variety

Artificial is set to be directed by Luca Guadagnino, who recently directed Challengers and Queer. Andrew Garfield is in talks to star as Sam Altman, with Monica Barbaro up for the role of Mira Murati, and Yura Borisov is in talks for the role of Ilya Sutskever.

Artificial is being produced by Amazon, who reportedly wants the movie to get into production as early as this summer. If it comes to fruition, it’ll be the first major motion picture to take on Sam Altman, on of the key figures in the rise of AI technology.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola