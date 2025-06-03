A movie about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's firing and rehiring is in the works Andrew Garfield is in the works to star as Sam Altman.

Sam Altman, the somewhat controversial CEO of OpenAI, will be the subject of a motion picture directed by Luca Guadagnino. It’s called Artificial and chronicles Altman’s firing and subsequent rehiring at ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Andrew Garfield is in talks to star.

Word of a Sam Altman movie first came from The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will tell the story of Altman’s 2023 ousting at OpenAI and his eventual rehiring just days later.



Source: Variety

Artificial is set to be directed by Luca Guadagnino, who recently directed Challengers and Queer. Andrew Garfield is in talks to star as Sam Altman, with Monica Barbaro up for the role of Mira Murati, and Yura Borisov is in talks for the role of Ilya Sutskever.

Artificial is being produced by Amazon, who reportedly wants the movie to get into production as early as this summer. If it comes to fruition, it’ll be the first major motion picture to take on Sam Altman, on of the key figures in the rise of AI technology.