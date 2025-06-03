ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 583 Night two of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sendoff!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re continuing our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe send-off. For those who aren’t aware, Mario Kart World as well as the Nintendo Switch 2 releases this week. What better way to send off one of the best Mario Kart games of all time than by playing all 96 race tracks in Grand Prix order? During the last Mario Kart 8 Deluxe episode, we played the main game Grand Prix championship races; the first forty-eight tracks. Now it’s time for the second half of tracks, the fourth eight DLC tracks. Here at Shacknews, we played all the tracks and put them in order so you wouldn’t have to. That being said I’ll either play the ten worst tracks on that staff list or the ten best if there’s time at the end of The Stevetendo Show this evening. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show as we show Mario Kart 8 Deluxe some love and await the arrival of Mario Kart World.

Dawn of the final day!

©Nintendo

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Super Mario RPG playthrough. We booked a room in Marrymore but Booster still has the Princess. Will we be able to save her from his smelly clutches? The Stevetendo Show schedule is going to look a little different going forward with our Nintendo Switch 2 coverage. The likes of Mario Kart World, Pokemon Violet, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Rune Factory, Survival Kids, and much more will be on the show. These games are either Nintendo Switch 2 games or have been updated to run better on the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware.

