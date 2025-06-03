Tekken 8 Version 2.02 patch notes add Bear colors & continue cheating crackdown Kuma and Panda got some much-needed cosmetics at long last while Bandai Namco continues to combat disconnects, cheating, and more.

Tekken 8’s latest patch has rolled out, and with it comes new patch notes for the game. Version 2.02 is less huge than previous balancing patches we’ve seen that have taken aim at issues players have with the game’s overpowering offense, but it does contain some much needed-desired features and extras, as well as cracking down on cheating further to make Tekken 8 more fairer.

Tekken 8 Version 2.02 patch notes

Maintenance is complete and Patch v2.02 is now live!

Read the full patch notes: https://t.co/hE8b1yNA7s#TEKKEN8 accounts that were involved in the following unauthorized activities have been banned:

🚫Intentional disconnects

🚫Cheating

🚫Inappropriate skins / names / messages — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) June 3, 2025

Bandai Namco rolled out Tekken 8 Version 2.02 and its accompanying patch notes this week. One of the big highlights is free color packs for Kuma and Panda. These two have been on a famine when it comes to any kind of interesting cosmetics or customizations, so it’s nice to finally see some new options for them. Bandai Namco also continues to work on hunting down and punishing cheaters, working out new methods of detection for Version 2.02. Read the full notes down below:

TEKKEN SHOP

New “Dragunov Costume 01”, “Panda Costume 01 (Calico)”, and “Kuma Costume 01 (Tiger)” Added

Three legacy costumes for playable characters will be added.

New “Kuma Costume 5-Color Set”, “Panda Costume 5-Color Set” Added

Free customization item sets exclusive to Kuma and Panda will each be added.

New “Karate Kid: Legends Hoodie” Added

Free customization items for playable characters will be added.

These items are part of a collaboration commemorating the release of the film The Karate Kid: Legends.

“TEKKEN SPECIAL DEAL” Event

During the event period, selected items will be available at special prices.

TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE

“Commands in Battle” Feature Implementation

A new feature called “Commands in Battle” will be implemented in the following Ghost Battles:

“Online Ghost Battle” available in TEKKEN GHOST SHOWDOWN

“Ghost vs Ghost” battles initiated by speaking to other players

“Commands in Battle” is a new feature that allows you to issue the following six real-time commands to your Ghost during a battle:

“Go for an air combo!”, “Pressure them with throws!”, “Hit them with lows!”, “Strike back with Power Crushes!”, “(While in Heat) Use Heat Smash!”, “(While in Rage Art state) Use Rage Art!”

Ghosts that receive a command will prioritize actions based on the command.

Commands cannot be issued for actions the Ghost has not yet learned. Actions like Power Crush and throws can be made available by focusing training on them in modes such as “Ghost Sparring.”

Note: “Ghost Sparring” can be accessed by speaking to “MAX” at the entrance of TEKKEN GHOST SHOWDOWN and selecting “Spar with your Ghost.”

Note: What is a Ghost?: A player’s AI-controlled avatar that evolves based on battle behavior.

New “Action Feedback” Feature Added to “Ghost vs Ghost”

The new “Action Feedback” feature allows you to rate your Ghost’s actions during a “Ghost vs Ghost” battle using either “NICE!” or “Don’t do that!”

Actions rated as “NICE!” will occur more frequently, while those rated as “Don’t do that!” will occur less frequently, gradually changing the Ghost’s behavioral tendencies.

By combining this with options such as deleting AI learning data (available by speaking to “MAX”), you can train a Ghost that more closely reflects your preferred playstyle.

Note: The “Online Ghost Battle” in TEKKEN GHOST SHOWDOWN does not support AI learning, so the “Action Feedback” feature cannot be used in that mode.

Note: For more details on the “Commands in Battle” and “Action Feedback” features, please refer to the in-game help:

Lounge Menu > Help > Ghost vs Ghost > Select “Ghost vs Ghost”

Speak to “MAX” and select “View How to Play” > Select “Ghost vs Ghost”

New Feature: “Wait on Standby in the Lounge”

While seated at an online match cabinet (excluding Online Practice) and waiting for a match, you can now select “Wait on Standby in the Lounge” from the Practice menu.

While in matchmaking standby, you can check the area around the cabinet or communicate using chat and preset messages.

If you select “Practice While on Standby” again while using “Wait on Standby in the Lounge,” you will return to Practice matchmaking mode.

Five Special Ghosts with Character Panels Appear

Defeat each Special Ghost after speaking to them to obtain one unique character panel.

The character panels feature fan art submitted through the “TEKKEN FANDOM Campaign.”

The Special Ghosts will appear in the lobby until the update scheduled for July, after which they will be replaced with new ones.

Collaboration with the film “The Karate Kid: Legends”

For a limited time, the following areas in the lounge will feature special collaboration designs to commemorate the film’s release:

Ceiling signage at the entrance

Large monitors in the battle area

Note: The battle stage “URBAN SQUARE” will also feature a collaboration design.

All Online Matches (Including “Online Ghost Battle” and “TEKKEN BALL”)

“Follow” and “Friend Request” Options Added to Result Screen

After an online match, shortcut buttons will be available on the result screen to follow or send a friend request to the opponent.

To prevent accidental inputs during rematch standby, these buttons will only become selectable when the rematch timer expires or the opponent leaves the result screen.

The applicable online match types are as follows:

“RANKED MATCH,” “QUICK MATCH,” “PLAYER MATCH,” “GROUP MATCH,” “Online Ghost Battle,” and “TEKKEN BALL”

RANKED MATCH

Rank Point Adjustment Specification Update

In Ranked Match, after a rank change occurs, the system will now compare both (1) the rank point change based on the rank at the time of matching and (2) the change based on the current rank after the rank shift. The more favorable outcome will be applied.

Previously, even if players were matched at the same rank, a difference in rank caused by the match result could lead to the higher-ranked player earning fewer points for a win and losing more points for a loss in a rematch—discouraging rematches. This update aims to mitigate that issue.

Character Move Behavior Fixes and Balance Adjustments

For the overall adjustment policy, please refer to the article at the link.

That covers the Tekken 8 Version 2.02 patch notes, but stay tuned for more updates and coverage by following the Tekken 8 topic.