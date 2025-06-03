New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

I'd like to think the burger I ate as Cow in Mario Kart World was plant-based

As we look back at the final preview of Mario Kart World, I am somewhat haunted by a cow eating a hamburger.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Shacknews got our hands on Mario Kart World for one last preview, but I remain haunted by one moment during which I witnessed the playable Cow racer eat a hamburger. Surely this had to have been a plant-based burger, right?

Check out our Final Shacknews Preview of Mario Kart World for more quality insights on the game ahead of its launch in the next few days and let us know what kind of burger you think Cow would eat.

Keep it locked on Shacknews for even more Nintendo Switch 2 launch week content.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola