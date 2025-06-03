Ultron abilities, team comps, and how to play – Marvel Rivals Here's how to get the most out of Ultron in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals' Ultron is a unique healer who can provide constant support to allies without a cooldown – but who also comes with a lot of costs and problems to consider. Ultron has similar issues as most flying heroes, but also has to contend with some peculiarities in their primary fire and how their ultimate works.They might not be the best Strategist, but they certainly have their uses.

Our Marvel Rivals Ultron guide covers Ultron's kit, best team comps, and some tips for how to play Ultron effectively.

Marvel Rivals Ultron abilities

Ultron's abilities are almost all focused on support, though the flying robot does have a powerful primary fire and ultimate.

Primary fire: Encephalo Ray (max ammo: 6)

Ultron fires a narrow beam burst that turns into a wider blast. There is a reload-style delay between each fire

Secondary fire: Imperative Firewall

Ultraon emits a burst of energy that creates overhealth for themselves, allies with a healing drone, and any ally near Ultron or near the ally with the healing drone

Skill: Imperative Patch

Ultron attaches a drone that provides constant healing to a single ally. The drone remains active as long as the ally in question remains in Ultron's line of sight, and it will linger for five seconds after the ally moves beyond Ultron's sight. This ability has no cooldown, but Ultron can only generate one drone at a time

Ultimate: Rage of Ultron

Ultron summons a small squad of drones that fires repeated Encephalo Rays and heal nearby allies

Mobility skill: Dynamic Flight

Ultron's movement speed increases for several seconds

Marvel Rivals: Ultron weaknesses and strengths

Ultron's no-cooldown healing makes them seem like a fantastic choice, but they're a Strategist who comes with several drawbacks. The healing Ultron's drone provides is quite low, comparable to Zenyatta's orb of harmony in Overwatch 2. It'll keep an ally healthy under light fire or if they manage to retreat, but it's not enough to make much difference if they come under heavy fire.

The line-of-sight requirement also means Ultron has to keep up with the drone target, which puts them in a dangerous position. Like Human Torch, Ultron suffers from having a single mobility skill on a lengthy cooldown timer. It's easy to pick off Ultron with a ranged hero or an agile one such as Star-Lord, so in an ideal situation, you'd have a Vanguard or the target of your drone keeping you safe.

Ultron's overhealth ability is a useful way to save Ultron and nearby allies in a pinch, though it also has a long cooldown timer.

Another issue to plan around is Ultron's odd primary fire. The laser beam is powerful, but Ultron should never be left alone to fend for themselves in a fight. The animation between shots is as lengthy as another hero's reload animation and makes Ultron more vulnerable while attacking than almost any other hero.

Speaking of oddly long animation times, Ultron's ultimate ability has a delay between activating it and the ability kicking off that also leaves them open to threat and makes it impossible to use the ability as a way of saving allies in immediate danger.

That's a lot of negatives, though Ultron has a handful of positives that make them worth learning. Annoying as it is to work around, Ultron's primary fire makes an excellent support tool, good for targeting weaker enemies or supplementing a main damage dealer's output.

The healing drone also has a wide area-of-effect that heals any ally within its zone. Again, the amount of healing is low, but it's an effective stopgap and a much easier way of healing multiple teammates at once. A skilled Ultron can apply the drone as needed to keep allies topped up and see their total match healing numbers rise into quadruple digits with ease. Just make sure they're never the only healer on a team while you're still learning how to play Ultron.

Where Ultron excels is on dive teams – party compositions where heroes frequently leave the group to do their thing, such as Star-Lord, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Psylocke, and Emma Frost. Ultron's drone healing means they stay comparatively safe without having to stick with the party, and a well-timed overheal skill works as a retreat tool, keeping wounded allies alive as they move back to safety.

Best team comps for Ultron in Marvel Rivals

Ultron fits into most teams thanks to their instant-healing and overhealth-granting skills, though both are even more useful in mobile teams. Some examples include those with Duelists such as:

Human Torch

Star-Lord

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Psylocke

And Vanguards like:

Captain America

Peni Parker

The Thing

Venom

Hulk

In an ideal world, you'd want to pair Ultron with another Strategist who can heal at greater volume, such as Cloak and Dagger or Invisible Woman. However, Luna Snow and her secondary healing also make her a solid teammate

How to play Ultron in Marvel Rivals

Ultron's kit is fairly straightforward, but there are still a few tips to bear in mind as you get used to playing them.

Always keep your drone out

Ultron should have their drone active all the time. Someone's always going to need healing, and if they aren't under fire at the time, they'll have it active and pumping out healing when they do come under fire. Be aware of what your teammates are doing, and adapt accordingly.

You're not a frontline damage dealer

Some Strategists can handle themselves well in a fight. Ultron isn't one of them and should never be in front of your Vanguards or primary Duelists if you can help it. Ultron's low mobility and lack of defensive skills makes them an easy target, and they struggle to handle all but the weakest opponents thanks to the oddity of how their primary fire works. It's powerful, but better as a supplement for someone else who's dealing more regular damage.

Stay close – sometimes

Ultron, like most Strategists in Marvel Rivals, has no self-healing abilities, but they can receive healing from the Patch drone if they stay within the drone's are of effect. That helps take the pressure of your team's second healer and makes it less likely for Ultron's drone target to move out of sight.

This setup is less advantageous if you're sticking close to a more agile Vanguard who's unable to shield you, such as Venom or Peni Parker. Adjust your strategy as the match progresses and you learn how your teammates behave.

Think before you ult

Since Ultron's ultimate ability requires some wind-up time before it actually activates, you can't rely on it for immediate healing to pull your team out of a tight space. You can't really rely on it for your team in general, since it's a single-target beam that either damages or heals, depending on who the target is. Using Ultron's ultimate effectively means planning ahead and making sure you're in a situation where you won't be instantly targeted and eliminated before you can do anything with it and quickly deciding the best place to aim while the ability kicks into action.

For more Marvel Rivals help, check out our list of the best Duelists for any team combination.