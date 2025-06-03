Nintendo eShop Server Status - is the Nintendo Store down? Trying to pick up that mush-have game?

Like all other companies these days, Nintendo gives us the option to buy our games in digital format via the eShop. This useful online store is home to every available Switch title, including lots of classics. Sometimes, however, things can go wrong.

Is the Nintendo eShop down?

Source: Nintendo

As of the time of writing, there are currently no issues with the Nintendo eShop, and the store should be working fine. Whenever you need to check the status of the Nintendo eShop, I would suggest you use the official Nintendo network maintenance page. It will have all the most up-to-date information.

If you have been having problems with the internet on your device, check to see if any other device, such as your phone, is working. If not, be sure to restart your router or reconnect to the internet, and if that still doesn't work, check to see if there are any issues with your service provider.

If you are reading this article around June 5, 2025, it is worth noting that the launch of the Switch 2 may lead to intermittent issues due to the sheer volume of people likely to use Nintendo services to download games, transfer data, and perform other tasks. Nintendo has said that they have no plans for maintenance around this time, but that doesn't mean things will not get a little busy for their online services, so keep that in mind.

