The Witcher 4 gameplay shown off at State of Unreal 2025 We got to see monsters, mountains, markets, and a fresh look at Ciri in The Witcher 4.

During the Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2025 presentation today, we got a major look at The Witcher 4, as promised. It was mostly cinematic, but there were quite a few signs of actual in-engine gameplay, and we got a unique look at how Unreal Engine 5 has improved to handle the next Witcher game.

Epic Games and CD Projekt RED showed off the new look at The Witcher 4 during the State of Unreal 2025 presentation this week. The look at the game began with a cart ride where a rich noble was traveling the road with a carriage full of goods and money, up until a monster attacks and makes quick work of everyone. Then, the look takes us through forests and mountains to a nearby settlement where Ciri arrives, wanders through a bustling market, and eventually engages with a person in town might be involved in the disappearing carriages and their missing staff and contents.

It wasn’t a long demonstation, but it did give us a fresh look at the environments of Witcher 4, which were the main point for Unreal. The mountains did look impressive and the town was filled with all sorts of variety, including subtle things like Ciri bumping into a citizen with a basket of apples, sending some rolling down the road. The faces and animations were similarly highly detailed while the monster, for what we saw of it, looked terrifying and ominous.

With much still left to learn about The Witcher 4, stay tuned for more details and updates on The Witcher 4 topic here at Shacknews.