New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Witcher 4 gameplay shown off at State of Unreal 2025

We got to see monsters, mountains, markets, and a fresh look at Ciri in The Witcher 4.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via CD Projekt RED
1

During the Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2025 presentation today, we got a major look at The Witcher 4, as promised. It was mostly cinematic, but there were quite a few signs of actual in-engine gameplay, and we got a unique look at how Unreal Engine 5 has improved to handle the next Witcher game.

Epic Games and CD Projekt RED showed off the new look at The Witcher 4 during the State of Unreal 2025 presentation this week. The look at the game began with a cart ride where a rich noble was traveling the road with a carriage full of goods and money, up until a monster attacks and makes quick work of everyone. Then, the look takes us through forests and mountains to a nearby settlement where Ciri arrives, wanders through a bustling market, and eventually engages with a person in town might be involved in the disappearing carriages and their missing staff and contents.

It wasn’t a long demonstation, but it did give us a fresh look at the environments of Witcher 4, which were the main point for Unreal. The mountains did look impressive and the town was filled with all sorts of variety, including subtle things like Ciri bumping into a citizen with a basket of apples, sending some rolling down the road. The faces and animations were similarly highly detailed while the monster, for what we saw of it, looked terrifying and ominous.

With much still left to learn about The Witcher 4, stay tuned for more details and updates on The Witcher 4 topic here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola