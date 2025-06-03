New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation State of Play announced for June 4

Sony will hold a 40-minute showcase ahead of Summer Game Fest.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Summer Game Fest season is in full swing, and Sony is joining the festivities. A PlayStation Showcase has been announced for tomorrow.

Sony announced tomorrow’s showcase with a post on the PlayStation Blog. The show will begin at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET and will run for over 40 minutes. Sony says that the broadcast will feature “must-play games coming to PS5,” from developers around the world.

PlayStation State of Play is one of several video game showcases happening at and around Summer Game Fest 2025.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

