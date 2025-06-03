PlayStation State of Play announced for June 4 Sony will hold a 40-minute showcase ahead of Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest season is in full swing, and Sony is joining the festivities. A PlayStation Showcase has been announced for tomorrow.

Sony announced tomorrow’s showcase with a post on the PlayStation Blog. The show will begin at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET and will run for over 40 minutes. Sony says that the broadcast will feature “must-play games coming to PS5,” from developers around the world.

PlayStation State of Play is one of several video game showcases happening at and around Summer Game Fest 2025.