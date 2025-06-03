New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the State of Unreal 2025 livestream here

Get the latest news about Unreal Engine 5 and a new look at The Witcher 4 during the State of Unreal 2025.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s nearly time for the latest State of Unreal showcase. Held at Unreal Fest in Orlando, Florida, this livestream will bring news and updates regarding Epic Games’ widely popular video game engine. You can watch the State of Unreal 2025 livestream right here

Watch the State of Unreal 2025 livestream here

The State of Unreal 2025 livestream will begin today at 6:30 a.m PT/9:30 a.m. ET on the Unreal Engine YouTube channel.

During the stream, we expect to learn more about Unreal Engine 5 and the games being built on it. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it’ll be showing off The Witcher 4’s graphics during the broadcast. We’ll be covering any additional UE5 news right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola