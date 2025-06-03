Watch the State of Unreal 2025 livestream here Get the latest news about Unreal Engine 5 and a new look at The Witcher 4 during the State of Unreal 2025.

It’s nearly time for the latest State of Unreal showcase. Held at Unreal Fest in Orlando, Florida, this livestream will bring news and updates regarding Epic Games’ widely popular video game engine. You can watch the State of Unreal 2025 livestream right here

The State of Unreal 2025 livestream will begin today at 6:30 a.m PT/9:30 a.m. ET on the Unreal Engine YouTube channel.

During the stream, we expect to learn more about Unreal Engine 5 and the games being built on it. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it’ll be showing off The Witcher 4’s graphics during the broadcast. We’ll be covering any additional UE5 news right here on Shacknews.