How to get Soulframe Twitch Drops Time to get some free suff in Soulframe, Envoy.

Soulframe is the next project from Warframe developers Digital Extremes. It's a very different beast, featuring a slower, more thoughtful playstyle, methodical combat, and just as much esotericism as you would assume from the team that brought us the lore of Warframe.

It goes without saying that the first thing you need to redeem Soulframe Twitch Drops is a Soulframe account. The game is not currently in general release, so you will need to get yourself a Prelude Key to play it, which you can think of as an early alpha key. To sign up for random selection, go to this page and enter your details. New batches of invites are sent out every week.

The good news is that you don't need to have a Prelude invite to receive Twitch drops; you just need to set up your account, so make sure you use the above link to do that.

If you already have an account, log in on the main Soulframe website, then go to the Account Management section under your profile in the top right of the screen. You will then find the Link Account as the last option on the left side of the screen. After that, you will need to enter your Twitch username and password when prompted. The final step will be to complete any two-step verification that you have set up on the account.

And that's it; you are now set up to receive Soulframe Twitch Drops. The next chance to do so will be as part of the Summer Game Fest. Be sure to watch Summer Game Fest, starting on June 6, for at least 30 minutes to receive your Preludes invite Twitch Drop. After the stream, you can claim your Drop from your Twitch Inventory and find your Preludes Invite code on the main Soulframe site under Account Management.

