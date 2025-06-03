New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mario Kart World: The Final Preview

Nintendo Switch 2 launches in just two days, and Shacknews the final preview of Mario Kart World.
1

Mario Kart World is set to launch with Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th, and Shacknews was invited for a final preview of the game last week. I was joined by Steve Tyminski, host of the Stevetendo Show, in New York and we decided to record a discussion for the purposes of this preview of the next entry in the beloved Mario Kart franchise. Please take a look.

If you would like to read my thoughts about the game, please check out the written Mario Kart World preview article from back in April. We will be streaming Mario Kart World all launch week, so be sure to keep it locked on our official Shacknews Twitch channel.

Mario Kart World Gameplay

Here are all of the exclusive gameplay videos we were able to capture at the preview event.

Keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the Nintendo Switch 2 console launch week content.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

