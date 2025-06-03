Mario Kart World: The Final Preview

Mario Kart World is set to launch with Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th, and Shacknews was invited for a final preview of the game last week. I was joined by Steve Tyminski, host of the Stevetendo Show, in New York and we decided to record a discussion for the purposes of this preview of the next entry in the beloved Mario Kart franchise. Please take a look.

If you would like to read my thoughts about the game, please check out the written Mario Kart World preview article from back in April. We will be streaming Mario Kart World all launch week, so be sure to keep it locked on our official Shacknews Twitch channel.

Mario Kart World Gameplay

Here are all of the exclusive gameplay videos we were able to capture at the preview event.

Keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the Nintendo Switch 2 console launch week content.