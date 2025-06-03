Recluse Magic Cocktail combos - Elden Ring Nightreign The Recluse can cast 14 individual spells based on how she collects affinity residues as part of her Magic Cocktail combo.

The Recluse is one of the more difficult to learn Nightfarers thanks to her Magic Cocktail combo. By absorbing different types of affinity, she is able to cast an entirely new spell that has a unique effect, some that boost your team and others that damage enemies. Mastering the combos is part of the challenge, as there are 14 to learn and hopefully memorize.

Recluse Magic Cocktail combos

There are 14 different magical attacks that the Recluse can cast as part of her Magic Cocktail skill. To do this, the Recluse must collect different types of affinity from an enemy after it has been attacked. For example, hitting an enemy with a holy attack will allow Recluse to absorb one point of holy into her Magic Cocktail.

When three affinities have been absorbed, the Recluse can then cast the Magic Cocktail to perform the corresponding attack. For example, absorbing two magic and one holy will have a different spell compared to absorbing a lightning, fire, and holy affinity.

Recluse Magic Cocktail combos Three affinity of the same type Magic Magic surrounds the enemy, continually dealing damage Fire Casts a fire AOE attack that continues to burn the area Lightning Grants improved dodging Holy Improves poise and damage negation Two affinity of one type and a third, different type Magic & Fire Summons a fire wraith that attacks enemies before exploding Magic & Lightning Attacks with a Carian blade Magic & Holy No FP cost for a brief period for you and nearby allies Fire & Lightning Surge forward as a ball of fire while raining down lightning Fire & Holy Increases maximum HP and reduces status ailment buildup for you and allies while also lowering enemy HP Lightning & Holy Automatically parries enemy attacks Three different affinity types Magic, Fire & Lightning Summons a gravity orb that pulls in enemies before exploding Magic, Fire & Holy Spray magic that restores HP and FP of allies and also damages enemies Magic, Lightning & Holy Creates a storm around you as you become a block of ice, invulnerable for a moment Fire, Lightning & Holy Casts a lightning rod that attracts lightning after a short moment

As you can tell by the table, there are three ways to create a Magic Cocktail. You can collect three of one kind of affinity, two affinities plus a third different kind, or three completely different affinities. Every single one offers a completely different attack.

Learning the Recluse’s Magic Cocktail combos is going to take a lot of practice. Not only do you need to know which combos create what attack, you must manage to absorb the affinities while playing! Be sure to check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page for help with the other Nightfarers too.