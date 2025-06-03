New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Recluse Magic Cocktail combos - Elden Ring Nightreign

The Recluse can cast 14 individual spells based on how she collects affinity residues as part of her Magic Cocktail combo.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
FromSoftware
2

The Recluse is one of the more difficult to learn Nightfarers thanks to her Magic Cocktail combo. By absorbing different types of affinity, she is able to cast an entirely new spell that has a unique effect, some that boost your team and others that damage enemies. Mastering the combos is part of the challenge, as there are 14 to learn and hopefully memorize.

Recluse Magic Cocktail combos

There are 14 different magical attacks that the Recluse can cast as part of her Magic Cocktail skill. To do this, the Recluse must collect different types of affinity from an enemy after it has been attacked. For example, hitting an enemy with a holy attack will allow Recluse to absorb one point of holy into her Magic Cocktail.

When three affinities have been absorbed, the Recluse can then cast the Magic Cocktail to perform the corresponding attack. For example, absorbing two magic and one holy will have a different spell compared to absorbing a lightning, fire, and holy affinity.

Recluse Magic Cocktail combos
Three affinity of the same type
Magic Magic surrounds the enemy, continually dealing damage
Fire Casts a fire AOE attack that continues to burn the area
Lightning Grants improved dodging
Holy Improves poise and damage negation
Two affinity of one type and a third, different type
Magic & Fire Summons a fire wraith that attacks enemies before exploding
Magic & Lightning Attacks with a Carian blade
Magic & Holy No FP cost for a brief period for you and nearby allies
Fire & Lightning Surge forward as a ball of fire while raining down lightning
Fire & Holy Increases maximum HP and reduces status ailment buildup for you and allies while also lowering enemy HP
Lightning & Holy Automatically parries enemy attacks
Three different affinity types
Magic, Fire & Lightning Summons a gravity orb that pulls in enemies before exploding
Magic, Fire & Holy Spray magic that restores HP and FP of allies and also damages enemies
Magic, Lightning & Holy Creates a storm around you as you become a block of ice, invulnerable for a moment
Fire, Lightning & Holy Casts a lightning rod that attracts lightning after a short moment

As you can tell by the table, there are three ways to create a Magic Cocktail. You can collect three of one kind of affinity, two affinities plus a third different kind, or three completely different affinities. Every single one offers a completely different attack.

Learning the Recluse’s Magic Cocktail combos is going to take a lot of practice. Not only do you need to know which combos create what attack, you must manage to absorb the affinities while playing! Be sure to check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page for help with the other Nightfarers too.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 3, 2025 12:30 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Recluse Magic Cocktail combos - Elden Ring Nightreign

    AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 3, 2025 1:22 AM

      That reminds me a lot of the Warden in Lord Of The Rings Online.
      They have three base attack skills (and a javelin throw): Spear, Shield, and Fist.
      Spear is offensive, Shield is defensive, and Fist is crowd control/buffing/debuffing shouts. A different final effect kicks in according to the combination of those 3 you just enacted.
      You start with 3 slots and eventually get 5 slots for more complex combos.
      I remember Shield Fist Shield Fist Shield being an AoE and HoT party saviour, but I'm doing NO DAMAGE in the meantime.

