Boss weaknesses - Elden Ring Nightreign

Each Nightlord is vulnerable to a specific type of damage in Elden Ring Nightreign. Use this affinity to exploit the boss' weakness.
FromSoftware
1

The Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign are ferocious and almost unstoppable – unless you know their weakness. Each boss has a weakness, and if you can exploit this, defeating the foe will be slightly easier, not a sure-thing, but it will give you a slight edge, and every little bit counts.

Boss weaknesses

The most common weaknesses for bosses are fire, holy, and lightning. The following table shows a list of all Expeditions, the Nightlords you will fight at the end, and the boss weaknesses. As you load in, make sure you’ve either prepared with relics or can plan out a route that nets you a weapon that is capable of dealing the associated affinity. You can see this weakness in-game when looking at the Expedition list.

Expedition Boss Weakness
Tricephalos Gladius, Beast of Night Holy
Gaping Jaw Adel, Baron of Night Poison
Sentient Pest Gnoster, Wisdom of Night Fire
Augur Maris, Fathom of Night Lightning
Equilibrious Beast Libra, Creature of Night Madness
Darkdrift Knight Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow Lightning
Fissure in the Fog Caligo, Miasma of Night Fire
Night Aspect The Shape of Night / Heolstor the Nightlord Holy

While no bosses are technically “weak” to Bloodloss and Frostbite, those two affinities are always worth using. Hitting a boss repeatedly with a Bleed weapon can eventually trigger Bloodloss, causing the boss to haemorrhage, losing a percentage of its maximum health. Frostbite does something similar, but also increasing damage the boss receives while it is afflicted.

A red arrow points at the boss weakness icon in the Expedition list
The little icon beside the Expedition's Nightlord picture shows the boss weakness.
Try to apply Frostbite (where possible), before using your big skills and Ultimate Arts. This will make those moves deal more damage to the boss. However, don’t hold onto these indefinitely if the boss is kiting your team, as dealing damage is always better than dealing none.

Learning a boss’ weakness is only half the battle, the other half is finding a weapon which deals that specific damage type. Take a look at our Elden Ring Nightreign page for additional help with damage strategies and quest guides.

