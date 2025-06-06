Mina the Hollower gets Halloween release date and new Steam demo After years in development, the Yacht Club Games team took the stage at Summer Game Fest to announce a release date for their next game.

The team at Yacht Club Games has been hard at work on their next game for several years. Fans have gotten peeks at Mina the Hollower here and there, but a release date has remained elusive. That finally changed at this year's Summer Game Fest, as Yacht Club took the stage to announce that Mina the Hollower now has a release date, as well as a playable demo.

Mina the Hollower is now set to release on Friday, October 31. Yes, it's a little on-the-nose for a game about a monster-hunting mouse. For the uninitiated, Mina the Hollower is about the title character seeking to cleanse a cursed island of the monsters that haunt it. Mina has a strong arsenal at the ready, but she can also burrow underneath the ground to help her in battle, as well as aid her in navigating some tough overhead platforming challenges. While Shovel Knight was a love letter to NES-era platformers, Mina pays similar homage to the Game Boy Color era with a retro handheld-style presentation. Shacknews has previewed the game more than once over the course of its development, so feel free to read through TJ Denzer's preview, Nick Tan's preview, and even my own hands-on impressions.

Of course, it's one thing to read a secondhand preview, but it's another to try it out for yourself. Along with today's announcement, Yacht Club revealed that a special demo for Mina the Hollower would be available starting today and will stay up through the end of the latest Steam Next Fest. This new demo will feature the game's first full-length stage and conclude with its first boss battle. Players can save their progress and carry it over to the final release in October.



Source: Yacht Club Games

Mina the Hollower has hit the home stretch, so look for the game to be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch once it finally arrives. We'll have more from Summer Game Fest, so keep it on Shacknews and our various social channels to keep up with the latest updates.