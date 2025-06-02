New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 2, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Secrets in the mist. The fog of war is back!

Coffee time

It's never too late for a cuppa.

This tariff situation is ridiculous

They're in, they're out. They're happening, they're not happening. Zero stability and zero foresight.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was one of my favorite movies as a kid

Loved all of these films. Have you played Grounded?

How's InZOI going?

Is it a good Sims contender?

The Liver King looks unwell

This dude is so full of steroids.

King of the Hill Season 14 opening credit sequence

It's so beautiful. I cannot wait to see this show come back. I wonder if they'll do more seasons if this one is well-received?

Reacting to the reactions

The bloke has such a kind soul. I'm glad Doctor Mike was able to do this.

More Nightreign secrets?!

Learn your Nightfarers!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You can support us for free by downloading Shackpets on iOS or Android or even checking out Bubbletron. We even have Shackmaps to help you locate items in-game!

Sam's ginger cat Rad lying on a bed looking up at the camera

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

