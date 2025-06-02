Evening Reading - June 2, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Elden Ring Nightreign review: Soulsborne distilled
- Join us for the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase on June 4, 2025
- Shack Chat: Which Elden Ring Nightreign Hero will you main?
- Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01.1 patch notes make single player easier
- IO Interactive's James Bond game is called 007 First Light [UPDATED]
- The best place to catch rare fish on the Plains of Eidolon - Warframe
- Giant Skull will make a single-player Dungeons & Dragons adventure
- Hearthstone's second expansion of 2025 is The Lost City of Un'Goro
- Saquon Barkley is the Madden NFL 26 cover star
- Tango Gameworks has begun development on its next game
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Secrets in the mist. The fog of war is back!
Coffee time
It's never too late for a cuppa.
This tariff situation is ridiculous
They're in, they're out. They're happening, they're not happening. Zero stability and zero foresight.
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was one of my favorite movies as a kid
Loved all of these films. Have you played Grounded?
How's InZOI going?
Is it a good Sims contender?
The Liver King looks unwell
This dude is so full of steroids.
King of the Hill Season 14 opening credit sequence
It's so beautiful. I cannot wait to see this show come back. I wonder if they'll do more seasons if this one is well-received?
Reacting to the reactions
The bloke has such a kind soul. I'm glad Doctor Mike was able to do this.
More Nightreign secrets?!
Learn your Nightfarers!
