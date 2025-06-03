The Edge of Fate feels like Destiny 2's best entry point in years

As Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate looms in July, it feels like a turning point for Destiny as a whole. This is a live-service game that’s gotten long in the tooth, and things have gotten a bit unwieldy even as the next expansion still continues the journey and brings more content. That said, I'm excited about the QoL coming to the game when this expansion arrives. Bungie recently invited us to see what it’s cooking with the Edge of Fate. I daresay, when this next chapter of the game comes, it might be the best onboarding point the game has had in quite a long time.

An Emissary no more

It’s no secret to any who saw the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate trailers that this expansion's story has some pretty crucial plot points that have been building up over years. The Emissary of the Nine or, rather, the Guardian Titan (Orin) it inhabited has had enough. The Emissary and the Nine have plans, but Orin has ripped herself free from the Nine’s control and has rejoined us in helping to navigate their schemes. Meanwhile, on the astral body of Kepler, strange energy is in flux and it’s distorting time and space. The Vex and the Fallen are racing to see what this energy is about, and that means we need to get involved.

Kepler is a winding array of greenish energy, perilous terrain, and mysterious secrets. It’s also got very specific gimmicks that play into its exploration. We won’t just be running and gunning around Kepler. There’s also a bit of light Metroidvania gameplay at work on the location in the form of several abilities, including Matterspark, Mattermorph, and Relocation.

Matterspark is, in almost every way, like the Morph Ball ability from Metroid. You turn into a spark, can travel through small vents and spaces to areas you otherwise couldn’t reach, and you can release an electric discharge that can torch enemies or power up machinery you need to move on. At first, you’ll only be able to be in Matterspark for short amounts of time, but later on, I saw that you could stay in the form for much longer, and even release a powerful charge to really mess up enemies in an area.



Source: Bungie

Mattermorph lets you pluck gunk from special trees and use them to activate platforms in the environment that would otherwise be unusable. Meanwhile, the Relocator is an energy cannon located at certain points of the world. It can kill enemies, but more importantly, it can activate platforms that let you teleport to them. Usually, Relocation platforms are on the other side of security lasers and other pitfalls, so you need that cannon to advance in some spots. We saw less of Relocation or Mattermorph than Matterspark in our time with the game, but we did get an opportunity to play missions where all of these abilities were in play, and the puzzles that came out of using all of them in tandem were pretty enjoyable.

Of course, there are plenty of cool weapons and gear coming with The Edge of Fate as well. In terms of Exotics, I got to play with a new Hand Cannon (Graviton Spike) and a new energy Scout Rifle (Third Iteration) that really stuck with me. The Third Iteration might be my favorite new thing in the game. In standard fire, it shoots off three scattered bursts of energy. However, when you aim down the sights, the three points converge into one for a powerful precision shot. What’s more, if you kill an enemy with that precision shot, it will temporarily cloak you and make the next charged shot more powerful.

Source: Bungie

Meanwhile, the gimmick of the Graviton Spike Hand Cannon is that it switches between Stasis and Arc damage on holding the reload button. What’s more, by using one side to damage enemies, you power up the damage on the other side until the Arc side’s precision shots cause lightning to strike enemies while the Stasis side causes them to explode into a Stasis crystal, both of them dealing damage to nearby foes. If you power up the Stasis and Arc sides, it puts the gun in an overcharged state where both sides are empowered and do more damage. It's an actively engaging gun that snowballs into an avalanche with appropriate use. There were plenty of other new weapons, but these were the two that stood out to me by far. Either way, players looking for new offense should enjoy what’s in store in The Edge of Fate. It goes beyond new guns, too.

Making a better experience

As exciting as the story, world, and weapon content is in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, I was struck giddy by the sheer amount of player-requested content and quality-of-life improvements coming to the game. It runs the gamut of everything from the menus and interaction, to modifying your experience, to modifying your Guardian like never before with new mods and set bonuses.

First off, yes, you read that right. Destiny 2 is finally getting armors with set bonuses when the Edge of Fate arrives. We got to see a few different sets in our time with the game, and you get bonus stats from them for wearing two or four pieces of a set. I saw one set would increase my abilities to survive and sustain while another boosted my offense on certain skills and weapons. Heck, one set was centered heavily on swords and helping you use them. Another good thing is that since you only need to wear two pieces to get a bonus, you can go two pieces and four pieces for a part and full set bonus, or you could go for three sets of two-piece bonuses. Moreover, armor pieces will now have stat bonus modifiers like Grenade, Brawler, and Super that alter your stats further, so being able to get the full set that suits you best will be more involved than ever.

On the activity side, it will be far easier to get to your missions, daily challenges, and more through the game’s new Portal. The Director is still in the game, but the Portal is a much more refreshing gateway to the most important stuff in Destiny 2. It has several windows of activities including Solo and Fireteam missions, Crucible, story missions, and more. It shows you exactly what activity has challenges and extra loot to go with it so you can prioritize your time with the content that will reward you best. I’m glad the old Director still gives you the galaxy map and options, but the Portal is just all around easier to deal with and it’s a long time coming.



Source: Bungie

More features that are a long time coming are the difficulty modifiers and shooting range. At long last, a Shooting Range has come to the Tower, and you can use it to test your damage on a variety of enemies and situations to see what kind of output your weapons and abilities are putting out. There are also Arms Week challenges related to the Shooting Range that will give you unique weapons capable of loading new Volatile Mods. These new mods are stronger than usual, featuring powerful attributes like popping small explosives out of an enemy on a precision shot. The catch on the Volatile Mods is they go away when the Arms Week event is over, but they should provide a temporary opportunity for you to do damage like never before.

You’ll get all sorts of new opportunities to test your new toys and mettle with the mission modifiers. At each mission start, you can increase or reduce the difficulty with challenges like taking more damage from an element or enemies gaining rank if they get a kill on your crew. These modifiers also increase reward multipliers and can be used to make missions pay out handsomely if you’re willing to take on the extra challenge. Basically, you can tailor the difficulty deeply to your liking and challenge yourself as much or as little as you want, with appropriate rewards to go with those choices.

Fate calls to you

Source: Bungie

At nearly all points of my preview, Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate felt like a very important transitional chapter for the game. With additions of the Portal, mission modifiers, armor sets bonuses, Arms Week Volatile Mods, and more, Destiny 2 looks set to become far more accessible to new players while providing new and interesting challenges to returning Guardians. It also feels like payoff on not just long-running storylines, but also long-requested features. The new weapons are feeling hot, the new location is cool, and the Edge of Fate as a whole looks like the best place to dip your toes into Destiny 2 if you were ever going to go for it.

This preview is based on an early PC build of the expansion offered by the developer. The Edge of Fate will release on July 15, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.