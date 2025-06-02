ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 582 Join The Stevetendo Show as we wave goodbye to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

Happy Nintendo Switch 2 week everyone! The newest Nintendo console launches this week. Mario Kart World is a launch title for the system so we’re sending the game off with a bang tonight, on The Stevetendo Show. We have been playing online with Stevetendo viewers and random people the last few Monday nights but to send Mario Kart 8 Deluxe off into the big warp zone in the sky, we need to do something big.

I had to think about this for a little bit but then it hit me, I’m going to try Grand Prix mode and play all 96 tracks in the game. I think the best way to do this is to race offline so I can guarantee what courses we get but that could change throughout the evening. If you missed the last Mario Kart stream, we played all the Mario Kart games that were available on the Nintendo Switch Online service. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show in sending off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the big warp zone in the sky while we wait for Mario Kart World.

There are a lot of courses to drive through!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. There will be a new playthrough starting on Tuesday night and Super Mario RPG picking back up on Wednesday night. The schedule is going to be a little different going forward because the Nintendo Switch 2 will be out and there will be wall-to-wall coverage, including gameplay episodes on The Stevetendo Show so stay tuned.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. It’s Nintendo Switch 2 launch week and Shacknews has you covered for every piece of content you’d ever want. I’ve heard The Stevetendo Show has quite a few things prepared for the Nintendo Switch 2 and you won’t want to miss out!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned. One of these days we'll get Rad Racer and maybe we'll get lucky with the Nintendo Switch 2.