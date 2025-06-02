Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01.1 patch notes make single player easier Solo expeditions in Nightreign have been buffed with higher rune drop and a self-revive.

Those who have attempted to toil through Elden Ring Nightreign alone have no doubt noticed that it is hard as heck to do so. The game’s balance was built around the trios expeditions, and it’s quite hard to survive as a solo player running it alone. Or it was, because FromSoftware has just put out a patch that makes the game a little easier to manage for solo expeditioners. Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01.1 has a few other changes as well, so lock in and see what’s changed.

Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01.1 patch notes

Patch 1.01.1 is now available for #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN.



This update brings gameplay and stability improvements, bug fixes as well as solo expeditions improvements.



Patch notes are available here:



Thank you for your support and passion. pic.twitter.com/l1nq6LjiGJ — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 2, 2025

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco released Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01.1 and its accompanying notes this week. The main headliner is easily the changes to single player. Solo expeditions will now grant more runes in most cases, leveling a solo player faster. Solo runners will also enjoy a self-revive that allows them to pick themselves up instead of dying immediately and losing a level. You can see these and a few other balance changes and bug fixes below.

Single Player Mode-exclusive adjustments

The effect "Automatic Revival Upon Defeat", which allows revival once per night boss battle, has been added to solo expeditions.

The amount of runes gained has been increased for solo expeditions.

General balance adjustments

Increased the number of high-rarity Relics that can be obtained as a reward when reaching Day 3 during Expeditions.

Increased the probability of obtaining high-rarity Relics from Scenic Flat stones purchased at the Small Jar Bazaar.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted camera behavior when activating the Guardian's Ultimate Art, “Wings of Salvation.”

Fixed a bug in the Duchess's Character Skill “Restage” where Status Ailments would not trigger when built up from other players' attacks.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of Raider with Greataxe and Great Hammer weapon types had higher damage than intended.

Fixed a bug where some “Those Who Live in Death “ enemies would revive when defeated with the “Sacred Blade” skill.

Fixed a bug where the “Bleeding” Status Ailment would not build up when the Skill “Bloody Slash” hit an enemy.

Fixed a bug where the “Ghostflame Ignition” attack would not occur under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the status ailment “Frostbite” would not build up when the light wave released by a strong attack hit an enemy while the “Moonlight Greatsword” skill was active.

Fixed a bug where the speed of arrows fired with the “Mighty Shot” and “Enchanted Shot” skills was slower than expected.

Fixed a bug where the attack range of the magic spell “Rock Sling” was longer than expected when using it with a staff equipped in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the effect of reducing the maximum HP of enemies when the incantation “Black Blade” hit them was not activated.

Fixed a bug where the Passive Effect "Successive Attacks Negate Damage" would stack when successive attacks were made while the Effect was active.

Fixed a bug where some Passive Effects were not displaying their effects at the correct values.

Fixed a bug where the Relic Special Effect “[Guardian] Become the target of enemy aggression when ability is activated” would not activate under certain situations.

Fixed a bug where certain effects were not being applied to Relics obtained from Expedition Rewards or purchased from the Small Jar Bazaar.

Fixed a bug where items that could be obtained upon completing a Remembrance in the Remembrance world when the scenario conditions were met could not be obtained when changing characters and concluding a Remembrance.

Fixed bugs in the behavior and specifications of certain attacks and actions of specific enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unstable under certain conditions during battles with specific enemies.

Fixed a bug in the graphics rendering during battles with specific enemies.

Fixed some incorrect information in the staff credits.

Fixed some text.

Fixed a bug where some sound effects were not playing correctly.

Fixed a bug where the “Exit Remembrance” effect was not displayed during a “Wylder” Remembrance on some platforms.

Fixed a bug where the HUD was not displayed on some platforms.

Fixed a bug where the game would crash under certain circumstances on some platforms.

Fixed a bug where Expeditions and reconnecting to sessions would fail under certain circumstances on some platforms.

Fixed a bug where background music would not play properly under certain circumstances on some platforms.

Steam-only adjustments

Fixed a bug where some graphics were not rendered correctly when “Low” was selected in “Quality Settings” under “Graphics.”

Fixed a bug where the Climb up action sometimes failed when using the keyboard.

Fixed a bug where the Climb up action was difficult to perform when using a gamepad.

That covers the Elden Ring Nightreign patch notes, but be sure to follow for the latest changes and news on the game as it happens, right here on the Elden Ring Nightreign topic.