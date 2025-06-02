New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Giant Skull will make a single-player Dungeons & Dragons adventure

It's part of a new publishing agreement between Wizards of the Coast and former Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen's new studio.
Ozzie Mejia
Wizards of the Coast
More than a year has passed since Respawn Entertainment and Stig Asmussen parted ways. Asmussen since founded Giant Skull with its mission to create new action-adventure games in the AAA space. On Monday, Giant Skull's first high-profile assignment was announced. Wizards of the Coast announced a publishing agreement with the former Star Wars Jedi director's studio, revealing that Giant Skull will put together a new single-player action-adventure title set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

"Stig and the team at Giant Skull are exactly the type of exceptionally talented creators we want to work with, and I'm so happy to be reuniting with him on this new project," President of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming at Hasbro John Hight said via press release. "In our time working together on God of War I got to see firsthand Stig's artistry and expertise, and he and the Giant Skull team are the perfect fit for our new game. Worldbuilding and storytelling is in our DNA, and this collaboration reflects our evolution and commitment to our Playing to Win Strategy, building a stronger presence in digital play. We look forward to revealing more about this brand-new Dungeons & Dragons game in the future."

Indeed, Asmussen and Hight previously crossed paths while working on 2010's God of War 3. Hight had spent years working as part of Blizzard Entertainment's leadership on the Warcraft and Diablo franchises until he departed to join Hasbro in July of last year. Asmussen, meanwhile, had worked as the director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Respawn Entertainment. While he had hoped to see the series through to the end, Electronic Arts apparently had other ideas, which led to the formation of Giant Skull.

Giant Skull founder Stig Asmussen
Source: Giant Skull

There's no other concrete information on the future Dungeons & Dragons title from Giant Skull. More information will come down the road, but expect the game to eventually come to PC and consoles.

