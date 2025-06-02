Hearthstone's second expansion of 2025 is The Lost City of Un'Goro Hearthstone is making a return trip to Un'Goro Crater after eight years.

Hearthstone is ready to continue the Year of the Raptor with its second expansion of 2025. For this expansion, Blizzard is revisiting a classic setting for both Hearthstone and World of Warcraft. It's time to return to Un'Goro Crater with The Lost City of Un'Goro.

The Lost City of Un'Goro unveils a previously unexplored area in the Un'Goro Crater region. This is where a tribe of Tortollans thrived with the help of the Titans, living their days next to an active volcano that helped power their village. The new keyword for this expansion is Kindred, which offers a bonus effect if the previous card played is of the same minion type or spell school. There are some other interesting mechanics at work, including some cards that focus on buffing minions of different types. Various Story spells will also be worth checking out, as they'll tell the story of some past Un'Goro exploits and utilize their effects. Map spells take advantage of the Discover mechanic, allowing players to potentially fill their hand with multiple cards.

If this is a return to Un'Goro, expect to see some returning keywords and mechanics. Quests are making a return and appear to be as rewarding as ever. The Adapt keyword is also coming back and accompanying a handful of new minions.

There were quite a few card reveals with Monday's announcement. Take a look:

(4) Elise the Navigator (3/5) (Neutral) - Battlecry : If your deck started with 10 cards of different Costs, craft a custom location.

(Neutral) - : If your deck started with 10 cards of different Costs, craft a custom location. (7) Endbringer Umbra (6/6) (Neutral) - Battlecry : Trigger the Deathrattles of 5 friendly minions that died this game.

(Neutral) - : Trigger the of 5 friendly minions that died this game. (4) Ancient Pterrodax (4/4) (Neutral, Beast) - Battlecry : Choose to gain Stealth until your next turn, Elusive , or Windfury .

(Neutral, Beast) - : Choose to gain until your next turn, , or . (1) Spirit of the Mountain (Shaman) - Quest : Play 7 minions of unique types. Reward : Ashalon. (5) Ashalon, Ridge Guardian (8/8) (Shaman, Elemental/Beast) - Battlecry : Adapt twice. For the rest of the game, give minions you play those Adaptations .

(Shaman) - : Play 7 minions of unique types. : Ashalon. (1) Reanimate the Terror (Death Knight) - Quest : Spend 18 Corpses . Reward : Tyrax, Bone Terror.

(Death Knight) - : Spend 18 . : Tyrax, Bone Terror. (5) Tyrax, Bone Terror (8/8) (Death Knight, Undead/Beast) - Deathrattle : Open Terror's Grave. It has " Deathrattle : Resummon Tyrax."

(Death Knight, Undead/Beast) - : Open Terror's Grave. It has " : Resummon Tyrax."

(5) Terror's Grave (2) (Death Knight) - Deal 4 damage. Deathrattle : Resummon Tyrax, Bone Terror.

(Death Knight) - Deal 4 damage. : Resummon Tyrax, Bone Terror. (3) Paleomancy (Death Knight, Shadow) - Discover an Undead. Spend 5 Corpses to keep all 3 instead.

(Death Knight, Shadow) - an Undead. Spend 5 to keep all 3 instead. (2) Questing Assistant (3/2) (Neutral) - Battlecry : If you played a Quest this game, deal 2 damage.

(Neutral) - : If you played a this game, deal 2 damage. (2) Tortollan Storyteller (1/2) (Neutral) - At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to each friendly minion of a different type.

(Neutral) - At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to each friendly minion of a different type. (2) Story of Carnassa (Hunter) - Shuffle ten 1-Cost 3/2 Raptors into your deck with " Battlecry : Draw a card."

(Hunter) - Shuffle ten 1-Cost 3/2 Raptors into your deck with " : Draw a card." (4) Ravasaur Matriarch (5/4) (Hunter, Beast) - Kindred : Deal damage equal to this minion's Attack to an enemy minion.

(Hunter, Beast) - : Deal damage equal to this minion's Attack to an enemy minion. (4) Gravedawn Sunbloom (Priest, Holy) - Draw 2 cards. Kindred : This costs (2) less.

(Priest, Holy) - Draw 2 cards. : This costs (2) less. (4) Gravedawn Voidbulb (Priest, Shadow) - Summon a random 4-Cost minion and give it Taunt . Kindred : Do it again.

(Priest, Shadow) - Summon a random 4-Cost minion and give it . : Do it again. (3) Volcanic Thrasher (2/3) (Shaman, Elemental/Beast) - Battlecry : Draw a Fire spell. Kindred : Give it Spell Damage +2 .

(Shaman, Elemental/Beast) - : Draw a Fire spell. : Give it . (4) Blob of Tar (2/4) (Neutral, Elemental) - Poisonous, Taunt. Deathrattle : Summon a 1/2 Blob with Poisonous and a 1/2 Blob with Taunt .

(Neutral, Elemental) - : Summon a 1/2 Blob with and a 1/2 Blob with . (3) Dissolving Ooze (3/3) (Neutral) - Battlecry : Destroy a friendly minion. Spit out the Bones of its Attack and Health into your hand.

(Neutral) - : Destroy a friendly minion. Spit out the Bones of its Attack and Health into your hand. (3) Sharp-Eyed Lookout (2/3) (Neutral) - Battlecry: Draw a card. It costs (1) less this turn. (I know its name!)



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Players can get a small taste of the new expansion starting today. Logging into the game will reward all players with Endbringer Umbra while the in-game Shop will offer two free copies of Blob of Tar. A new event will kick off in a few weeks, which will reward players with copies of Dissolving Ooze and Sharp-Eyed Lookout.

Look for Hearthstone: The Lost City of Un'Goro to launch on Tuesday, July 8. This would normally be the time where Blizzard would launch a new trailer, but the expansion cinematic appears to be under construction. Look for that to debut on Thursday, June 26. Those looking for some more details on the expansion can head over to the Hearthstone website.