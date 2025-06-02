IO Interactive's James Bond game is called 007 First Light [UPDATED] Announced in 2020, IO Interactive will finally reveal its spin on James Bond later this week.

UPDATE (June 2, 2025 @ 11:45 a.m. PT): IO Interactive has officially confirmed that it will host a showcase that includes 007 First Light's reveal on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT. Not only will 007 First Light be revealed, but IO Interactive will have new updates on MindsEye and the Hitman series.

Original Story: Hitman developer IO Interactive announced it would be working on a James Bond action game in 2020, and now it’s finally really to give the world a peek at what that looks like. A presentation of the game will be coming this week, and its title has been revealed as 007 First Light.

IO Interactive officially revealed its James Bond game name as 007 First Light, as well as teasing a presentation, on the game’s social media this week. Sometime later this week, IO Interactive will officially unveil the first look at 007 First Light, which will likely include our first tease of gameplay.

#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/Zk46IqHQfb — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) June 2, 2025

Announced first in 2020, IO Interactive has been working on a James Bond game for quite some time, and it’s building them for the long haul. The developer has shared interest in making multiple titles. Since that will likely depend on the success of this first one, 007 First Light’s reveal this week will be a telling moment for where IO is headed with the title.

