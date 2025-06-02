New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

IO Interactive's James Bond game is called 007 First Light [UPDATED]

Announced in 2020, IO Interactive will finally reveal its spin on James Bond later this week.
TJ Denzer
Image via IO Interactive
2

UPDATE (June 2, 2025 @ 11:45 a.m. PT): IO Interactive has officially confirmed that it will host a showcase that includes 007 First Light's reveal on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT. Not only will 007 First Light be revealed, but IO Interactive will have new updates on MindsEye and the Hitman series.

Original Story: Hitman developer IO Interactive announced it would be working on a James Bond action game in 2020, and now it’s finally really to give the world a peek at what that looks like. A presentation of the game will be coming this week, and its title has been revealed as 007 First Light.

IO Interactive officially revealed its James Bond game name as 007 First Light, as well as teasing a presentation, on the game’s social media this week. Sometime later this week, IO Interactive will officially unveil the first look at 007 First Light, which will likely include our first tease of gameplay.

Announced first in 2020, IO Interactive has been working on a James Bond game for quite some time, and it’s building them for the long haul. The developer has shared interest in making multiple titles. Since that will likely depend on the success of this first one, 007 First Light’s reveal this week will be a telling moment for where IO is headed with the title.

As we wait to see the details of IO Interactive’s reveal of 007 First Light, stay tuned for the coverage here at Shacknews by following the IO Interactive topic.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

