Saquon Barkley is the Madden NFL 26 cover star

Madden NFL 26 will introduce signature QB tendencies and changes to weather.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

EA Sports has provided the first details for Madden NFL 26, the latest installment in its professional football sim franchise. Set for release this August, it’ll be the first Madden game to skip the last generation consoles. Eagles star RB Saquon Barkley is backwards hurdling his way onto the cover.

EA Sports revealed the cover for Madden NFL 26 on social media today. The Standard Edition cover depicts one of the most iconic moments of this past NFL season, in which Saquon Barkley jumped backwards to hurdle a defender during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles RB is also featured on the cover of the Deluxe Edition.

Saquon Barkley on the cover of Madden NFL 26.

Source: EA Sports

Madden NFL 26 details are sparse, but EA dropped some teases with the cover reveal. “Signature QB tendencies. Unique coaching schemes. Game-changing weather.” the publisher wrote. With this being the first Madden to skip the Xbox One/PS4 generation of consoles since they launched, one could speculate that some sort of technical leap is in store for Madden NFL 26.

Madden NFL 26 will be released on August 14, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. It’ll be preceded by the launch of College Football 26, which is set for July.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

