New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Tango Gameworks has begun development on its next game

The studio behind Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within has reopened their offices.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Krafton
1

Last year, Tango Gameworks was acquired by Krafton after Microsoft decided to shutter the studio. Now, nearly a year later, Tango Gameworks is back to work under its new parent company. As the company begins its new era, Tango Gameworks has confirmed that it’s working on a new action game.

Tango Gameworks launched a new website and logo this morning. In one post, the studio announced that it’s currently hiring for multiple jobs at its Tokyo office. These roles are for an unannounced action game, which is currently in the early stages of development.

Chai looking at various villains on a digital screen.

Hi-Fi Rush, the last game from Tango Gameworks, was a departure from the studio’s horror roots. While Krafton originally said that Tango Gameworks would expand the Hi-Fi Rush franchise, the studio will also look to spin up some original projects under the publisher.

Amidst a streak of layoffs and studio closures in the industry, Tango Gameworks is a rare comeback story. It’ll likely be a while before we get official word on the studio’s next game, so stick with Shacknews’ for those details when they come.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola