Tango Gameworks has begun development on its next game The studio behind Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within has reopened their offices.

Last year, Tango Gameworks was acquired by Krafton after Microsoft decided to shutter the studio. Now, nearly a year later, Tango Gameworks is back to work under its new parent company. As the company begins its new era, Tango Gameworks has confirmed that it’s working on a new action game.

Tango Gameworks launched a new website and logo this morning. In one post, the studio announced that it’s currently hiring for multiple jobs at its Tokyo office. These roles are for an unannounced action game, which is currently in the early stages of development.

Hi-Fi Rush, the last game from Tango Gameworks, was a departure from the studio’s horror roots. While Krafton originally said that Tango Gameworks would expand the Hi-Fi Rush franchise, the studio will also look to spin up some original projects under the publisher.

Amidst a streak of layoffs and studio closures in the industry, Tango Gameworks is a rare comeback story. It’ll likely be a while before we get official word on the studio’s next game, so stick with Shacknews’ for those details when they come.