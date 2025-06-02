New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The best place to catch rare fish on the Plains of Eidolon - Warframe

Time to engage in some peaceful fishing, as long as there is no Grineer around.
Aidan O'Brien
Digital Extremes
Nora is asking us to go fishing in Warframe for one of her Nightwave challenges, and you will need to track down rare fish on the Plains of Eidolon. This is actually pretty easy to do, as long as you know the steps. Newer players and veterans alike will find everything they need below.

How to catch rare fish on the Plains of Eidolon - Warframe

The best type of rare fish to go for in this challenge is the Murkray. For a very brief summary for those just need a quick reminder, as it might be a while since you went fishing in the game, you will need the following:

  • Murkray Bait
  • Lanzo Spear
  • Ocean hotspots
  • Can be caught during the day or night

How to get Murkray Bait

Murkray Bait in Warframe
Source: Shacknews

You can get Murkray Bait by buying it from Fisher Hai Luk at Cetus on Earth. You will need to hit the rank of Visitor with the Ostron Syndicate to be able to buy it, and it will cost 200 Standing each. You can earn Standing by finishing Bounties for Konzu near the gate to the Plains of Eidolon.

How to get a Lanzo Spear

Lanzo Spear in Warframe
Source: Shacknews

You can get a Lanzo Spear from Fisher Hai Luk for 500 Standing at any point. You do not need to hit any rank with the Ostron for this. This is a great spear to use against Murkray, Charc Eel, Cuthol, Goopolla, Sharrac, and Yogwun.

The best place to catch a rare fish

Plains of Eidolon Map in Warframe
Source: Shacknews

Enter the Plains of Eidolon at the main gate, then turn right and head down to the ocean below  Hillside Ruin. You will find multiple hotspots here, where there are bubbles coming to the surface of the water. Throw in your Murkay Bait, then watch carefully for the fish to appear. When they do, hit them with the spear to catch them.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

