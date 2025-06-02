The best place to catch rare fish on the Plains of Eidolon - Warframe Time to engage in some peaceful fishing, as long as there is no Grineer around.

Nora is asking us to go fishing in Warframe for one of her Nightwave challenges, and you will need to track down rare fish on the Plains of Eidolon. This is actually pretty easy to do, as long as you know the steps. Newer players and veterans alike will find everything they need below.

How to catch rare fish on the Plains of Eidolon - Warframe

The best type of rare fish to go for in this challenge is the Murkray. For a very brief summary for those just need a quick reminder, as it might be a while since you went fishing in the game, you will need the following:

Murkray Bait

Lanzo Spear

Ocean hotspots

Can be caught during the day or night

How to get Murkray Bait

Source: Shacknews

You can get Murkray Bait by buying it from Fisher Hai Luk at Cetus on Earth. You will need to hit the rank of Visitor with the Ostron Syndicate to be able to buy it, and it will cost 200 Standing each. You can earn Standing by finishing Bounties for Konzu near the gate to the Plains of Eidolon.

How to get a Lanzo Spear

Source: Shacknews

You can get a Lanzo Spear from Fisher Hai Luk for 500 Standing at any point. You do not need to hit any rank with the Ostron for this. This is a great spear to use against Murkray, Charc Eel, Cuthol, Goopolla, Sharrac, and Yogwun.

The best place to catch a rare fish

Source: Shacknews

Enter the Plains of Eidolon at the main gate, then turn right and head down to the ocean below Hillside Ruin. You will find multiple hotspots here, where there are bubbles coming to the surface of the water. Throw in your Murkay Bait, then watch carefully for the fish to appear. When they do, hit them with the spear to catch them.

